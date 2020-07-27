Midstate school districts return-to-school plans

In the coming school year, the only certainty will be uncertainty.
As COVID-19 continues to disrupt what was once routine, students and families will be tested repeatedly on their flexibility in a reality driven by virus transmission.
Like everyone else, local school districts are trying to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic. As districts plan for reopening this fall, a common practice has been the development of a range of delivery options from fully remote online learning to in-person instruction to hybrids combining elements of both.
Often referred to as “tiers,” the options take into account how the need for social distancing could impact student capacity on school buses and in classrooms. As a rule, the tier that is in effect at any given time will depend on how the district interprets guidance from such agencies as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Though a district could decide upon a starting tier for the year, what happens after the first day of school depends on the spread and infection pattern of COVID-19 and what guidance is handed down by state and federal authorities.
“We outline the tiers in order to plan for all possible contingencies,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District.
“We may experience multiple tiers in the school year,” he said. “We may not experience one or more of them at all. They are not linear. We may find ourselves moving between tiers based on the guidance or requirements from our state government.”
It is conceivable that buildings within the same district could operate under different tiers depending on their situation. It is also possible that a shift in tiers could be sudden without any buffer days to allow for a transition.
As an alternative, all the local districts encourage families to consider enrolling their child into a cyber school academy that the district operates either in-house or through a cooperative agreement with the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
Crucial decisions still need to be made between now and the start of school. Below is a rundown of the status of local districts:
BIG SPRING SCHOOL DISTRICT
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: To be determined. School board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, to decide whether to go with the original late August start date or with an alternate start date of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
PROPOSED TIERS:
TIER ONE: Fully remote. All students take online lessons.
TIER TWO: Hybrid schedule. Students are divided into Groups A and B. During each week, there will be two in-person instructional days in school and three fully remote instructional days at home.
TIER THREE: All students are back in school with significant safety protocols in place.
STARTING TIER: To be determined. School board to make the decision Monday, July 27. The district administration will notify families of the starting tier and first day of school later in the week. The communication will include further details on what options are available to families. Families will be asked to submit a form on what option they anticipate choosing and whether they plan to utilize the district busing system.
SUPERINTENDENT RICHARD FRY: “Obviously, getting back to Tier Three is the goal for all. We aim to do so when it can be safely done.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.bigspringsd.org/Page/2901
CARLISLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Monday, Aug. 24
PROPOSED TIERS: Staff and administrators are working to finalize the building-level details that go into implementing each of the four tiers of operation. Every tier under the Carlisle plan calls for a return to the grading and assessment protocols that existed before the outbreak of COVID-19. At the end of each marking period, elementary students will receive a standards-based report card while students at the secondary level will receive a letter grade in each subject.
TIER ONE: Fully remote. All students take online lessons including livestream instruction through a platform like Zoom. Each student will continue to receive a personal device — an iPad for elementary and middle school students and a laptop for high school students. Lesson plan follows a traditional model with deadlines on assignments occurring as needed.
TIER TWO: Hybrid schedule. All students will be assigned to either Group A or Group B. The groups correspond to a schedule of two “A” Days, two “B” Days and one “C” Day each week. Group A students will attend school for in-person instruction on the two “A” Days while Group B will attend school on the two “B” Days. On “C” Day, every student will be at home taking online lessons while district maintenance does a thorough cleaning of each building.
TIERS THREE AND FOUR: All students are back in school for in-person instruction at the same time. The difference between the tiers will be in the level of modifications the district would need to make to ensure that proper precautions are in place. For example, at Tier Three, half the students will eat in the cafeteria and half will eat in the classrooms. At Tier Four, all students will eat in the cafeteria.
STARTING TIER: A decision on the starting tier could be announced by the end of July. Further details could be released in early August.
SUPERINTENDENT CHRISTINA SPIELBAUER: “I realize the tiers will pose challenges, but I believe them to be sensible and necessary given the ever-changing nature of the virus.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Click on the “Start of School Plans” banner on the homepage of the district website at www.carlisleschools.org. The link gives visitors access to a YouTube video of a July 9 Health and Safety Plan Presentation to the school board that provides details on school district reopening plans. It also allows visitors to send an email message directly to the superintendent if they have questions or concerns.
CUMBERLAND VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Tuesday, Aug. 25
PROPOSED TIERS: The district Health and Safety Plan outlines three models of content delivery — fully online, hybrid and in-person instruction. Details have been announced on the following starting configuration:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS: All grade K-5 students will attend school every day for in-person instruction grouped into classes of 20 or fewer students. Students will mostly stay with their class throughout the day and will likely receive meals in the cafeteria or their classrooms on a rotating basis. Start and end times for elementary classes will be adjusted to allow buses to run at 50% capacity to allow for social distancing.
SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS: The district intends to place all students in the same household on the same daily schedule. Middle school and high school students will be divided into two groups under a hybrid teaching model. For example, students in Group A may attend school for in-person instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays and receive fully remote online instruction at home on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students in Group B will attend school for in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays with online lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays. Fridays will be used by the teaching staff to develop and refine content. Classes will total 20 or fewer students who may go to other classes in their building based on their schedule.
STARTING TIER: See above.
SUPERINTENDENT DAVID CHRISTOPHER: “Our plans need to be flexible and stackable. We need to be able to move back-and-forth, depending on what is happening with the virus and what is happening with the building.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Click on the “Back to School Blueprint” banner on the homepage of the district website at www.cvschools.org. This link gives visitors access to information about the plan to reopen Cumberland Valley schools. Visitors can find a list of frequently asked questions at www.cvschools.org/about_us/back_to_school_blueprint_-_2020-21/frequently_asked_questions.
MECHANICSBURG AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Tuesday, Sept. 8
PROPOSED TIERS: On June 23, Superintendent Mark Leidy presented options for the phased reopening of district schools. Those options include fully remote learning, in-person instruction and a hybrid model combining elements of both content delivery models. The hybrid model would offer students a mixture of in-person and remote classes on alternating days of the week resulting in school buses and classrooms operating at 50% capacity. Under the hybrid model, the district would “maximize common family days” by busing students from the same families on the same days of the week.
STARTING TIER: To be determined. A recommendation could be made public in early August about a month before the first day of school. The school board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 11, when a decision could be made.
SUPERINTENDENT MARK LEIDY: “I do not anticipate that we will stay in the same delivery system throughout the course of the entire academic year. I believe there is a very good chance that we are going to need to pivot.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.loom.com/share/64c67e43fb934d93a97e183761679324
SOUTH MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Wednesday, Aug. 26
PROPOSED TIERS: Administrators have proposed a reopening plan that has elements of a hybrid model of content delivery. Under the plan, South Middleton school buildings will be closed each Monday to allow for intensive cleaning. On Mondays, students in grades K-5 will participate in a virtual real-time morning meeting with their teacher while students in grades 6-12 will receive virtual real-time instruction from their teachers.
The plan calls for half the students in grades 1-12 to attend school for in-person instruction on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while the other half will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Kindergarten students and students with special needs will attend school for in-person instruction Tuesday through Friday.
When not attending in-person instruction, students will participate in remote online instruction and work on assignments connected to what they learn in the classroom. An intensive cleaning of each school will take place on Wednesday evening to prepare the buildings for students attending in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday.
STARTING TIER: No information was available by press-time.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Click on the “Return to School Plan FAQ” banner on the homepage of the district website at www.smsd.us. The link gives the visitor access to a list of frequently asked questions organized under such topics as Student and Staff Health and Safety, Day-to-Day Operations, Transportation and Meal Service for Students.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.