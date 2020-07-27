Midstate school districts return-to-school plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the coming school year, the only certainty will be uncertainty.

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt what was once routine, students and families will be tested repeatedly on their flexibility in a reality driven by virus transmission.

Like everyone else, local school districts are trying to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic. As districts plan for reopening this fall, a common practice has been the development of a range of delivery options from fully remote online learning to in-person instruction to hybrids combining elements of both.

Often referred to as “tiers,” the options take into account how the need for social distancing could impact student capacity on school buses and in classrooms. As a rule, the tier that is in effect at any given time will depend on how the district interprets guidance from such agencies as the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though a district could decide upon a starting tier for the year, what happens after the first day of school depends on the spread and infection pattern of COVID-19 and what guidance is handed down by state and federal authorities.