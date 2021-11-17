Midstate school districts rely on outside options for COVID testing, list concerns with state's free program

Limited staff time and concern over exposure to infection are reasons the Carlisle Area School District is not participating in a federally funded COVID-19 screening testing program, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced last week that information on participating schools is now available on the department website at health.pa.gov.

The department said in the news release last week that there were 424 schools participating in the program, with 148 schools actively testing and 276 schools in the onboarding process.

Harrisburg Academy and Shippensburg Area School District are the only two Cumberland County schools listed as participating in the free and voluntary program, which is available through a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks.

The testing is available at no cost to K-12 schools across the state, according to the department.

“The testing program is designed to help mitigate the spread and possible outbreak of COVID-19 in schools and to further our goal of maximizing in-person learning throughout the school year,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

The information on the website includes the names of schools that are participating in the onboarding process and identifies which schools are already testing.

“They are unable to provide the support needed for schools,” Spielbauer said of Carlisle's reasons for not taking part in the program. “We would have to utilize a lot of our staff. We’re already stretched to capacity.”

The testing program could bring sick people into CASD buildings when the district wants to prevent the risk of exposure to staff and students, she said.

Cumberland Valley School District Superintendent David Christopher echoed the idea of the testing program not meeting his school district's needs as a reason for not taking part in it.

"CVSD did not opt to participate in the PDE sponsored program because we did not feel that it met our direct needs, and we felt there would be low participation among our families," Christopher said. "In addition, we felt that the program being offered would be more invasive than would be reasonable for our educational environment."

Christopher also said the testing protocols in the Health Department's program would be too disruptive in the classroom setting.

"The testing is pooled testing, which means nasal swabs are taken from all consenting individuals in a randomly chosen classroom and then run as a single test. This would occur weekly," he said. "Should a positive test occur, it would then require follow-up with each individual in that classroom to determine who is positive — that is, if they consented. These are not individual tests for symptomatic individuals."

Christopher said CV recently acquired at-home test kits, which school nurses could offer to a student's parents to send home if the student exhibited symptoms in school.

Mechanicsburg Area School District chooses to have any students in need of testing to use outside testing and vaccine options.

"Given our proximity to area providers and the availability of vaccines and testing, we have taken the approach that we will direct interested families to those already offering these services," said Greg Longwell, the district's director of business operations. "I believe more rural school districts may participate as there are not many providers to service students, families and the community."

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

