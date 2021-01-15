Midstate school districts prepare for rollout of vaccine to teachers and staff

For one thing, it takes time for the vaccine to achieve 60% effectiveness after the first shot and 95% effectiveness after the second shot, he said. Also, there is very little research on whether a person can still be a carrier even after they are vaccinated, Fry said.

As such, there are no immediate plans for Big Spring to modify its tiered system. Instead, administrators there plan to wait until early March to resume discussions on whether to move elementary school students from hybrid to fully in-person instruction, Fry said.

“We’re going to evaluate how the vaccination process goes and then begin the communication process again,” he said.

Below is a rundown of where each district is at in the vaccination process:

Big Spring School District

“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to get shots in arms by the end of January,” Fry said. “It depends on the provider and their ability to get doses. We’ve taken a general headcount and shared that data with the provider.”

