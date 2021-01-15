Midstate school districts prepare for rollout of vaccine to teachers and staff

Whether at school or by appointment off-campus, Paula Michalik is determined to get a shot in the arm.
A speech language pathologist, she is among those looking forward to the upcoming rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and education workers.
“This is a huge step toward getting us back into the classroom,” said Michalik, president of the South Middleton Education Association. “We want to be back safely.
“The vaccine is a very positive thing as far as combating this virus,” she said. “It will put a lot of people’s minds at ease. They will feel safer to be in the classroom again.”
This past week, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the statewide vaccination plan will soon shift to Phase 1B, which includes teachers and education workers. School nurses throughout the county have already been vaccinated under Phase 1A of the plan.
Like other school districts across Cumberland County, South Middleton is arranging the logistics of providing every district employee and contracted worker the opportunity to be vaccinated. The majority of the districts surveyed lean toward an on-campus method of delivery similar to a flu shot clinic.
The South Middleton association has a collective bargaining unit of about 150 South Middleton district employees, including most of the teaching staff and six school nurses. As far as Michalik knows, all the nurses have received their first dose.
However, there is no mandate in place for any district employee to receive the vaccine. None of the districts surveyed have made the vaccination a condition of continued employment or future interactions with students.
With any large group, there are bound to be people who chose not to be vaccinated, Michalik said.
“It’s hard to judge,” she said, referring to association membership. “I don’t know everybody personally or their views on things. We are waiting for details to come from the administration.”
Note of caution
District administrators are cautiously optimistic the availability of vaccines will be a positive first step toward a return to some form of pre-COVID normalcy. Still, they’re not letting their guard down.
For now, Carlisle Area School District will keep in place the tiered system of instruction it implemented in response to COVID-19, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. While the vaccination rate will be a factor in planning, it’s not the only factor that administrators must consider, she said.
“In reality, even after the vaccinations, the protocols and mitigation efforts are going to take us through the end of the school year,” said Richard Fry, superintendent of the Big Spring School District.
For one thing, it takes time for the vaccine to achieve 60% effectiveness after the first shot and 95% effectiveness after the second shot, he said. Also, there is very little research on whether a person can still be a carrier even after they are vaccinated, Fry said.
As such, there are no immediate plans for Big Spring to modify its tiered system. Instead, administrators there plan to wait until early March to resume discussions on whether to move elementary school students from hybrid to fully in-person instruction, Fry said.
“We’re going to evaluate how the vaccination process goes and then begin the communication process again,” he said.
Below is a rundown of where each district is at in the vaccination process:
Big Spring School District
“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to get shots in arms by the end of January,” Fry said. “It depends on the provider and their ability to get doses. We’ve taken a general headcount and shared that data with the provider.”
The district has partnered with Care Options RX, owner of the Big Spring Pharmacy, and the Graham Medical Clinic in Newville. The plan is to schedule three days for health care personnel to come in and administer doses to district employees and contracted workers who want to be vaccinated. There will be one day each for Big Spring High School, Big Spring Middle School and for the district's three elementary schools.
Sign-ups could begin early in the week of Jan. 22, Fry said. At that point, each employee will have to decide whether they want to go through with the vaccination. Their decision will be confidential.
“Our staff members are ecstatic,” Fry said. “They are pleased that we [education workers] are next in line.” If everything goes according to plan, second doses could be administered by mid-to-late February.
About 500 district employees are eligible for vaccinations — of which, about half are teachers. The rest are bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, coaches, instructional aides, administrators and building secretaries.
“They have to make their own choice,” Fry said. “My job is to give them that opportunity.”
Carlisle Area School District
Administrators are working with Quality Care to finalize the logistics of providing vaccinations to district employees and contracted workers as soon as possible.
“We don’t know yet,” Spielbauer said. “We don’t have a date.” Thus far, the planning has focused on providing an on-site or off-site clinic for employees or workers to receive their vaccination.
“We are looking to avoid having them individually schedule,” Spielbauer said. The initial head count shows that the vast majority want to be vaccinated, she said.
“We have a handful that indicated they are not interested,” Spielbauer said. The district plans to work with each of these individuals on a case-by-case basis when it comes to their interactions with students and other staff.
Cumberland Valley School District
For this story, The Sentinel contacted Tracy Panzer, district communications specialist, to inquire about a phone interview. A list of questions was emailed to the district. Below is the response:
“While we have started the process to plan for the rollout of the vaccine to school employees, we also continue to await guidance and details,” Panzer said. “Until we are further into the planning process and have received additional information, we do not feel that we can adequately or comfortably answer these questions.”
Mechanicsburg Area School District
“We are in the preliminary phases of determining the scope and logistics of a large-scale distribution for all staff,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said.
He said the schedule of when vaccinations could take place has yet to be decided.
“We anticipate approximately 700 staff members would qualify to receive the vaccine,” Leidy said. “We believe a strong contingent will elect to be vaccinated.”
To facilitate planning, Mechanicsburg is in communication with regional providers.
South Middleton School District
So far, administrators have reached out to local pharmacies and other providers to arrange the vaccination of district employees and contracted workers, Superintendent Matthew Strine said.
“I don’t have a timeline, but we’re trying to be as prepared as possible so that when the vaccine does roll out, we’re ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Strine said. “We’re looking to have something provided in-house. We want to make it as easy and as accessible as possible. We’re trying to do the most good for the most number of people.”
South Middleton employs about 181 professional staff members including teachers, counselors and nurses. In addition, there are approximately 17 administrators, 20 bus drivers, 40 cafeteria workers and 20 custodians. All of them are eligible to receive the vaccination, Strine said.
Photos: Cumberland Goodwill EMS employees receive the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
“This is a huge step toward getting us back into the classroom. We want to be back safely."
— Paula Michalik, president
South Middleton Education Association