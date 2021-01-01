Midstate school districts outline plans to jump-start face-to-face instruction in January

The next several days are bound to be crucial for four local school districts looking to jump-start 2021 with a return to the classroom on Jan. 11.

There are no guarantees that Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton would be able to resume face-to-face instruction on that target date.

So much depends on the spread of COVID-19 in Cumberland County and whether the pattern of infection would force district administrators to extend fully remote instruction beyond the first full week of January.

CARLISLE

For now, Carlisle Area School District will stay remote the first two weeks of 2021 until Jan. 18, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “The district did discuss moving our return date to Jan. 11, but chose to keep our original date of returning to our Tier 2 model on [Tuesday] Jan. 19.”

For much of this school year, Carlisle was operating under a Tier 2 hybrid model where students were divided into Groups A and B and alternate between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. The move to the current Tier 1 remote model became effective Dec. 1.