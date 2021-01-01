Midstate school districts outline plans to jump-start face-to-face instruction in January

The next several days are bound to be crucial for four local school districts looking to jump-start 2021 with a return to the classroom on Jan. 11.
There are no guarantees that Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton would be able to resume face-to-face instruction on that target date.
So much depends on the spread of COVID-19 in Cumberland County and whether the pattern of infection would force district administrators to extend fully remote instruction beyond the first full week of January.
CARLISLE
For now, Carlisle Area School District will stay remote the first two weeks of 2021 until Jan. 18, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “The district did discuss moving our return date to Jan. 11, but chose to keep our original date of returning to our Tier 2 model on [Tuesday] Jan. 19.”
For much of this school year, Carlisle was operating under a Tier 2 hybrid model where students were divided into Groups A and B and alternate between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. The move to the current Tier 1 remote model became effective Dec. 1.
The decision to switchover was prompted by the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the district and Cumberland County. In late November, administrators received word that a large number of staff members and students had to quarantine due to out-of-state travel or exposure to the virus.
“We can no longer safely and appropriately fill staff vacancies in the classrooms,” Spielbauer said at that time. “As a result of case investigations, information from contact tracing, the level of community spread, the positivity rate [and] the number of students and staff in quarantine…, the district has decided to move to Tier 1.”
BIG SPRING
Meanwhile, Big Spring School District plans to confirm its plan with the community either Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, Superintendent Richard Fry said. “We will be evaluating our local data early next week to help guide our process moving forward.”
The plan for now is to return to Tier 1 remote instruction the week of Jan. 4 before switching over to the Tier 2 hybrid instruction the week of Jan. 11.
Staffing issues factored into Big Spring's decision earlier this month to move the Big Spring middle school and high school to fully remote on Dec. 7. The district then moved its three elementary schools to fully remote on Dec. 14 to allow families extra time to arrange for child care.
CUMBERLAND VALLEY
The plan for Cumberland Valley School District calls for remote instruction for all grade levels the week of Jan. 4. This will be followed the week of Jan. 11 by the return to face-to-face instruction five days a week for students in grades K-5 and hybrid instruction for students in grades 6-12.
“We will communicate directly with families should we need to alter this schedule,” said Tracy Panzer, district communications specialist. “It is typically our practice to send reminder emails following a longer break so I would anticipate us doing the same later in the week or over the weekend.”
Keeping the schedule on remote learning the first week of January enables the district to adequately address staffing concerns that will invariably arise as part of the winter break, Superintendent David Christopher said. “This will also allow all travel related quarantines for students and staff to expire prior to returning to face-to-face instruction.”
MECHANICSBURG
Mechanicsburg Area School District students will be on fully remote instruction the week of Jan. 4. If conditions support it, the district will switch over the week of Jan. 11 to a hybrid model of four days of face-to-face instruction for Kindergarten students and two days of face-to-face instruction for students in grades 1-12.
“We continually assess our delivery model,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said. “We remain in touch with our families.”
SOUTH MIDDLETON
As with other local districts, South Middleton will provide students with fully remote instruction the week of Jan. 4. If conditions allow, the district will return to its hybrid schedule with K-5 students attending school each day and 6-12 students attending face-to-face instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week.
Families can expect an announcement confirming this plan on or before Jan. 8, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “We are always considering the best course of action by reviewing district, county and state data trends. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
“We all need to do our part to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe and feel comfortable to return to i-person learning in our hybrid model,” Strine added. He advised the public on the following:
• Gather only with individuals in your household from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11
• Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other individuals
• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible, or use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or elbow, not your hands.
• Do not shake hands
• Regularly clean high-contact surface areas
• If you feel sick, stay at home
Unsolved Murder from Prohibition Era
I’ve always been a fan of TV crime shows. I enjoy doing research on old criminal cases. Half the books that I’ve written as an author are True Crime in the context of Carlisle and Cumberland County history.
One story I profiled 10 years ago was an unsolved double homicide from the Prohibition era where a single bullet fired from ambush killed Harry Ganster and his girlfriend Leah Ellenberger. Back then, I was new to doing historical research. I didn’t have as much access to online resources as I do now.
In January, I wanted to write a version of this story for The Sentinel. While on the hunt for fresh material, I came across newspaper articles that revealed that Ganster was not as innocent or as clean-cut as I once believed. Two years prior to the fatal shooting that took his life, Ganster was the subject of a criminal investigation amid claims he shot and wounded another youth. Yet there was no mention of this past squabble in any of stories about the double homicide.
This begs the question: Were the police even aware of the prior run-in between Ganster and Sherwood Myers? Could Myers have been the killer? So, by delving deeper, I uncovered information that put the double homicide in a different light.
Carlisle teachers post videos to reconnect with students
This story was a welcome ray of sunshine in an often bleak landscape.
Since mid-March, most of the stories that I’ve written for The Sentinel have been about the impact the pandemic has had on local school districts and education in general. This is necessary and important work. It is the essence of what journalists do – inform the public, build the record and document the history. But it can be a drag sometimes.
The outbreak in March forced the Carlisle Area School District to close its buildings on the heels of its spring break. The shutdown happened so abruptly, teachers did not have the chance to wish their students well. The teachers knew there were kids from troubled backgrounds who needed some kind of reassurance. Mindful of this disconnect, the teachers rallied together and launched an initiative to produce short videos that were posted on Facebook.
Soon, the effort became a daily feature which students and the public could look forward to for a quick lesson or a morale boost right as the pandemic was just starting to cause major disruptions.
This story was a joy to write because it showcased the creativity and compassion of teachers.
Senior Showcase: The Carlisle High School Class of 2020
The Class of 2020 came into their senior year expecting all the time-honored traditions – the prom, the class trip, a normal graduation ceremony.
Disruptions caused by COVID-19 took all of that away from them.
But instead of feeling defeated, Carlisle High School students rallied around the idea of an online version of the Renaissance – the year-end talent show.
They produced a 45-minute video called the Senior Showcase and posted it on the school district website. By doing so, they refused to allow the pandemic to define for them what their senior year must be.
They decided to make the best of their circumstances by piecing together something very special and unique to their class. They showed remarkable grit and creativity. It was such a pleasure to bring their story to the public.
A murder is the subject of a media spin
As I mentioned before, I enjoy crime stories. I love reading old newspaper accounts of murder and mayhem. I’m just fascinated about how journalists from bygone eras covered the beat.
In my research, I came across the case of bounty hunters who were convicted in the death of a Civil War deserter only to be pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Andrew Curtin.
That decision touched off a volley of mudslinging between the American Volunteer and The Herald – two rival crosstown newspapers in Carlisle. Both publications used the pardon as leverage to spin commentary to trash the opposition party.
In doing so, all objectivity was lost as the newspapers played off of one another advancing claims that were both outrageous and exaggerated.
What is sad is we see this same kind of dynamic happening right now in front of us. 2020 has been packed with political upheaval, partisanship and tribalism.
Borough issues apology for removing tombstones from a black cemetery
2020 saw a long overdue reckoning of race relations and social justice issues.
In Carlisle, this movement took the form of community efforts to restore the sanctity of Lincoln Cemetery as the burial ground of hundreds of local blacks.
In trying to balance this story out, I may have been a factor in the series of decisions that prompted Carlisle Borough to issue an apology for the removal of the tombstones.
This story reaffirmed for me what I do for a living and why being a journalist is such an important calling. Not only do reporters inform the public, we give voice to the issues that have impact in our community.
We serve as conduits that facilitate debate, discussion and change. As such, my work, my career is meaningful. I am where I need to be.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.