Midstate school districts outline plans to jump-start face-to-face instruction in January
Education

Midstate school districts outline plans to jump-start face-to-face instruction in January

Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

The next several days are bound to be crucial for four local school districts looking to jump-start 2021 with a return to the classroom on Jan. 11.

There are no guarantees that Big Spring, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton would be able to resume face-to-face instruction on that target date.

So much depends on the spread of COVID-19 in Cumberland County and whether the pattern of infection would force district administrators to extend fully remote instruction beyond the first full week of January.

CARLISLE

For now, Carlisle Area School District will stay remote the first two weeks of 2021 until Jan. 18, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “The district did discuss moving our return date to Jan. 11, but chose to keep our original date of returning to our Tier 2 model on [Tuesday] Jan. 19.”

For much of this school year, Carlisle was operating under a Tier 2 hybrid model where students were divided into Groups A and B and alternate between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction. The move to the current Tier 1 remote model became effective Dec. 1.

The decision to switchover was prompted by the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the district and Cumberland County. In late November, administrators received word that a large number of staff members and students had to quarantine due to out-of-state travel or exposure to the virus.

“We can no longer safely and appropriately fill staff vacancies in the classrooms,” Spielbauer said at that time. “As a result of case investigations, information from contact tracing, the level of community spread, the positivity rate [and] the number of students and staff in quarantine…, the district has decided to move to Tier 1.”

BIG SPRING

Meanwhile, Big Spring School District plans to confirm its plan with the community either Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, Superintendent Richard Fry said. “We will be evaluating our local data early next week to help guide our process moving forward.”

The plan for now is to return to Tier 1 remote instruction the week of Jan. 4 before switching over to the Tier 2 hybrid instruction the week of Jan. 11.

Staffing issues factored into Big Spring's decision earlier this month to move the Big Spring middle school and high school to fully remote on Dec. 7. The district then moved its three elementary schools to fully remote on Dec. 14 to allow families extra time to arrange for child care.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

The plan for Cumberland Valley School District calls for remote instruction for all grade levels the week of Jan. 4. This will be followed the week of Jan. 11 by the return to face-to-face instruction five days a week for students in grades K-5 and hybrid instruction for students in grades 6-12.

“We will communicate directly with families should we need to alter this schedule,” said Tracy Panzer, district communications specialist. “It is typically our practice to send reminder emails following a longer break so I would anticipate us doing the same later in the week or over the weekend.”

Keeping the schedule on remote learning the first week of January enables the district to adequately address staffing concerns that will invariably arise as part of the winter break, Superintendent David Christopher said. “This will also allow all travel related quarantines for students and staff to expire prior to returning to face-to-face instruction.”

MECHANICSBURG

Mechanicsburg Area School District students will be on fully remote instruction the week of Jan. 4. If conditions support it, the district will switch over the week of Jan. 11 to a hybrid model of four days of face-to-face instruction for Kindergarten students and two days of face-to-face instruction for students in grades 1-12.

“We continually assess our delivery model,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said. “We remain in touch with our families.”

SOUTH MIDDLETON

As with other local districts, South Middleton will provide students with fully remote instruction the week of Jan. 4. If conditions allow, the district will return to its hybrid schedule with K-5 students attending school each day and 6-12 students attending face-to-face instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week.

Families can expect an announcement confirming this plan on or before Jan. 8, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “We are always considering the best course of action by reviewing district, county and state data trends. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

“We all need to do our part to ensure that our faculty, staff and students are safe and feel comfortable to return to i-person learning in our hybrid model,” Strine added. He advised the public on the following:

• Gather only with individuals in your household from Jan. 1 to Jan. 11

• Maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other individuals

• Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible, or use a hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or elbow, not your hands.

• Do not shake hands

• Regularly clean high-contact surface areas

• If you feel sick, stay at home

Matthew Strine

Matthew Strine, superintendent of the South Middleton School District 

 Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

