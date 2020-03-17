Midstate school districts offer information, updates to families

Here is a look at recent announcements from local school districts responding to the coronavirus crisis:
Big Spring School District
The technology department of Big Spring School District has set up a process for families to drop off and pick up student devices that require repairs or troubleshooting.
Families may drop off devices at the district office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Someone from the technology department will then call the family when the device is ready for pickup. Families should expect a turnaround period of about two to three days.
All drop-offs should include the student’s name, grade and a detailed explanation of the problem. Families should also include contact name and phone number to receive a call back. Forms to provide this information will be available at the drop-off table.
Those with questions can email EverAlwaysStrong@bigspring.k12.pa.us or call 717-776-2465.
Cumberland Valley School District
School may be out, but the Cumberland Valley School District is determined to make the best of a difficult situation.
The district on Tuesday launched a #VirtualSpiritWeek in which the public can tweet photos to their school building using #VirtualSpiritCV or #CVproud. Organizers will select a few photos each day to feature on the district’s social media accounts.
Theme days this week include green clothing for St. Patrick’s Day, blanket or pillow fort for Camp-In Day on Wednesday, spring colors for the first day of spring on Thursday and favorite food creations for Funky Food Friday on Friday.
South Middleton School District
South Middleton School District maintains a question-and-answer service for families and the public at pandemicInfo@smsd.us and Facebook.
Among some of the questions the district has answered, it has said that there are no volunteer needs at this time, though the district said people can monitor its website, www.smsd.us for updates to programs and for required documents.
The district also said that only activities scheduled through March 29 are canceled. The Mini-Thon on April 3 and 4, is still on the schedule, but future correspondence and updates to the website will keep families apprised of school-sponsored events.
South Middleton is also asking families in need of assistance with meals for their student(s) to contact the district at pandemicinfo@smsd.us immediately. Callers should provide contact information and student information, which the district said it will keep confidential.
Mechanicsburg Area School District
Beginning Wednesday, the district said it is offering free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 and younger. Meals will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Each child will receive a breakfast and lunch for that day and the following day. To pick up the meal, drive through the rear entrance of Elmwood Academy, entering from Shepherdstown Road. A staff member will take the order at the car and deliver the meal to your car. The districtg said walkers are also welcome.
The district also said the third marking period, which was scheduled to close on March 30, will be extended. The date will be determined after schools reopen. Any makeup work or projects that may have been assigned before this closure may still be completed and graded with special consideration given to due dates as it relates to availability of resources.
The district said counselors and social workers are available by direct email.
During the initial two-week closure, there will be no instructional assignments that are graded. If the closure extends beyond the initial two weeks, then the district might provide more structured instruction and assignments.
