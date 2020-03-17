Midstate school districts offer information, updates to families

Theme days this week include green clothing for St. Patrick’s Day, blanket or pillow fort for Camp-In Day on Wednesday, spring colors for the first day of spring on Thursday and favorite food creations for Funky Food Friday on Friday.

South Middleton School District

South Middleton School District maintains a question-and-answer service for families and the public at pandemicInfo@smsd.us and Facebook.

Among some of the questions the district has answered, it has said that there are no volunteer needs at this time, though the district said people can monitor its website, www.smsd.us for updates to programs and for required documents.

The district also said that only activities scheduled through March 29 are canceled. The Mini-Thon on April 3 and 4, is still on the schedule, but future correspondence and updates to the website will keep families apprised of school-sponsored events.

South Middleton is also asking families in need of assistance with meals for their student(s) to contact the district at pandemicinfo@smsd.us immediately. Callers should provide contact information and student information, which the district said it will keep confidential.

Mechanicsburg Area School District