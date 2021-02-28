Midstate school districts must weigh space, staffing and transportation to make in-person instruction work in a pandemic

Timely building projects also helped Cumberland Valley. “Most of our buildings are newer,” Christopher said. “We have fairly good sized classrooms. We needed to get below 20 students per classroom. I think we are averaging 16 across all the elementary buildings, with program highs of 19 and lows of 12.”

Even with the larger classrooms, Cumberland Valley is not meeting the optimal social distance of six feet between individuals. Instead, the district has been meeting a distance of three to six feet fairly consistently, Christopher said. “We follow a cohort model where students are together all daylong. They stay together at recess and in the lunch area. We try to contain anything that could happen. It’s working incredibly well.”

In essence, each is a bubble onto itself where the entire classroom goes into quarantine and remote instruction if a student or the teacher is exposed to COVID-19, Christopher said.

South Middleton measured six feet out from the center of each desk to calculate the square footage per student, Strine said. “We divided the area in the room by the number of bubbles that we will need. It turned out that we can fit a lot of kids in there.” Using the data, administrators set a limit of 17 students per Rice classroom and 19 students per Iron Forge classroom.