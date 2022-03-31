Midstate organizations partner to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to region

Two regional organizations need help from the public to set up a program that would provide free books to preschool children in Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and northern York counties.

The Capital Area Intermediate Unit (CAIU) is partnering with the Center for Advanced Training and Learning (CASTL) to bring to the region Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books direct to children from birth to age 5 no matter their family’s income level.

Under the partnership, CAIU is getting the word out and will register children for the program once the nonprofit CASTL collects a minimum of $180,000 in pledges and donations to cover the start-up costs, said Beth Cappello, CAIU special projects coordinator.

If the partnership can reach the target goal by late December, the program could start distributing books to children as early as January, Cappello said. She added, to be eligible, families need to provide a name, address and birthdate for each child they wish to register for the program. Once registered, the boy or girl will receive one free book per month until they turn five.

“The goal is to reach 30,000 kids,” Cappello said, noting that the CAIU works closely with pre-schools throughout its four-county coverage area. “We have a lot of students who can sign up right away.

“There’s so much research out there that shows that even birth to three is such a crucial time for children to experience reading, literature and a plethora of words,” she added. “The more words they are exposed to, the better their comprehension, reading and verbal skills.”

Paula Bussard serves as both president of the Carlisle Area School Board and as a local representative to the CAIU board of directors.

“Dolly Parton is a great believer in literacy,” Bussard said at a recent Carlisle board meeting. “When she grew up, they didn’t have much. Her Imagination Library program exists across the country and around the world.” A flier distributed by CASTL provides background on its growth.

The program started in 1995 with the distribution of books to children in Sevier County, Tenn., where the country music star grew up. By 2000, it became such a success that a nationwide effort was launched. Three years later, the Imagination Library had mailed one million books.

In 2004, Tennessee pledged to pursue statewide coverage. The program was launched in Canada in 2006, the United Kingdom in 2007, Australia in 2013 and the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Locally, the partnership held a kick-off event in early March at a new pre-school in Camp Hill that raised $5,000 in one day toward the $180,000 goal, Cappello said.

She added CAIU staff formed CASTL to provide regional educators with advisory services, training opportunities and grant consultation.

There are a number of sponsorship options for those interested in supporting the Imagination Library. For more information, contact committee chairperson Geri Schaffer at 717-832-8400, ext. 8670, or gschaffer@caiu.org.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

