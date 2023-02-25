Most of this year’s high school spring musicals will start in earnest in March, though there are some early birds, including Trinity High School, whose students will perform this weekend.

Shippensburg Area High School’s drama club had the earliest head start on the musical season, having performed “Shrek the Musical” in late January.

Here is a look at the other 2023 spring musicals at area high schools. All musicals take place at the school’s auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Big Spring High School

Musical: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

When: 7 p.m. March 2-March 4, 2 p.m. March 5

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students/seniors. Premium seating is $15. For tickets, visit https://bigspringmusic.ludus.com/index.php.

Boiling Springs High School

Musical:

“Beauty and the Beast”

When:

7 p.m. March 16-18, 2:30 p.m. March 19

Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

.

Camp Hill High School

Musical:

“Hello, Dolly!”

When:

7 p.m. March 9-11, 2 p.m. March 12

Details:

The musical will be held at the Pollock Center, 340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill

Admission: Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For tickets, visit https://thepollockcenter.com/event/hello-dolly

.







Carlisle High School

Musical:

“Footloose”

When:

7:30 p.m. March 2-4

Admission: Tickets are $10 for adults or $8 for students, seniors and military for the March 2 general admission performance. For the reserved seating performances on March 3 and 4, tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and military. Tickets are available at http://chsmusical.ludus.com

or at the musical box office at the Barr Auditorium lobby from 5 p.m. to curtain on performance days.

Cedar Cliff High School

Musical:

“Beauty and the Beast”

When:

7 p.m. March 16-18, 2 p.m. March 19

Admission: Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, or $15 for all tickets at the door. For tickets, visit www.cedarcliffproductions.com

.

Cumberland Valley High School

Musical:

“Beauty and the Beast”

When:

7 p.m. April 26-28, 2 p.m. April 29-30

Admission: Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, visit www.cvmusical.com

.







Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

Musical:

“Mary Poppins”

When:

6:30 p.m. March 2, 7:30 p.m. March 3-4, 2 p.m. March 5

Admission: Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit https://wildcat-productions.com

.

Northern High School

Musical:

“Fiddler on the Roof”

When:

7 p.m. March 3-4, 3 p.m. March 5

Admission: Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

.

Red Land High School

Musical:

“Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat”

When:

7 p.m. March 204, 2 p.m. March 5

Admission: There is a free matinee for senior citizens at 2:30 p.m. March 1. Tickets for the other performances are $15 for adults or at the door, and $10 in advance for students. For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com

.

Trinity High School

Musical:

“Cinderella”

When:

7 p.m. March 24-25, 2 p.m. March 26

Admission: Tickets are $18 for reserved front section, $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com.

West Perry High School

Musical:

“Footloose”

When:

7 p.m. March 9-11, 2 p.m. March 11

Admission: Tickets are $10. Tickets are available at www.onthestage.tickets