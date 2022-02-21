Midstate educators: Curriculum posting proposals add burden to existing transparency

Through a variety of means, administrators at local school districts say they already provide parents with access to information on the courses their children take in school.

The concern is that the nationwide push to require educators to publicly post all course material online could have a chilling effect on the ability of teachers to deliver instruction.

“It would send the sad and disheartening message that we don’t trust teachers or their professional judgment,” said Michael Gogoj, director of education for Carlisle Area School District. “It is also logistically cumbersome to do so.

“Our community and school district have always valued the educational process,” he said. “Teachers want to inspire and motivate students by providing them with rich and meaningful reading, tasks and activities.”

The Associated Press has reported that curriculum transparency bills are cropping up in state legislatures across the country. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina and West Virginia are among states considering versions of the legislation. Some Republican governors highlighted the issue in their 2022 state of the state speeches.

The online curriculum requirements are not just about what's being taught in schools. The push also is part of a broader national political strategy by Republicans ahead of this year's midterm elections centered on a "Parents' Bill of Rights." The proposed manifesto calls for access to classroom materials, certain entry privileges to school buildings, rights to academic, medical and safety records, and to school contracts, educational data collection strategies and more.

Pa. bill vetoed

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, vetoed House Bill 1332 in late December. That Republican-backed legislation would have required school districts to post a syllabus or written summery of each course, the state academic standards for each course and an internet link or title for every textbook used.

The bill, with Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) as the sponsor, advanced through the state House with a 110-89 vote, with only Republicans voting in favor of it. Midstate state representatives Greg Rothman, Dawn Keefer and Toren Ecker signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

The bill was unanimously opposed by Democrats.

"This curriculum transparency legislation would give parents easy access to research what their children will be taught in school," Lewis said in a news release in December. "They should be able to get online morning or night to have access to the curriculum plan, including textbooks, and that plan should be updated online each time it is revised."

Wolf offered a different view of the bill.

“Under the guise of transparency, this legislation politicizes what is being taught in our public schools,” Wolf said in a veto statement. “The onerous requirements of this bill fall on educators who should be focused on critical issues such as addressing learning loss, managing the impacts of the pandemic on students, and working through staffing shortages.”

Wolf called the requirements under House Bill 1332 duplicative and overly burdensome. “State regulations adopted by the state Board of Education already require that public schools provide parents and guardians with course curriculum and instructional materials upon request,” Wolf said. “In addition, textbooks are adopted by school boards in meetings open to the public.”

The state teacher's union was also opposed to the bill, worrying it could increase the workload for teachers.

"What we really need to focus on at this time in our history is getting students moved forward, closing those learning gaps from the pandemic," said Chris Lilienthal, with the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

Regulations

The mandate on providing access goes beyond Pennsylvania. Under U.S. Code Title 20, parents have the right to inspect all instructional materials including teacher manuals and supplemental resources used in connection with any course, said David Christopher, superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District.

Federal regulations also give parents the right to excuse their child from certain instruction in lieu of an alternate classroom activity, he said.

“I find it really interesting we already have all these laws related to parental access,” Christopher said. “I just don’t understand where is some of this is coming from. It’s frustrating.”

School districts nationwide are already grappling with a teacher shortage as fewer college students want to major in education. There is concern that heavy-handed public oversight, brought on by curriculum transparency legislation, could worsen the problem and add to the strain already felt by educators.

“Who’s going to want to do it?” Christopher asked about being a teacher. “We have to create a job that people want. That high quality people are interested in doing.”

In Cumberland Valley, parents of middle school and high school students can log onto Schoology, a learning management platform where teachers can post course activities and assignments.

“At the elementary level, we don’t have a way to do that,” Christopher said, adding that posting everything online would be a big lift for K-5 teachers because they teach lessons in every subject area. Besides, parents already have the ability to review the material the younger students bring home with their assignments.

Trust in the system

Providing parental access to curriculum material builds trust in the system at a time when there is misinformation circulating about the intentions of public education, Christopher said. “There is this belief that the undertone of curriculum is focused on trying to use race as a class system to create a socialist society in the United States.”

Instead, the goal of Cumberland Valley is to make sure its students have the skills they need to pursue a career and to be competitive with people from all over the world, he said.

“The issue is not related to parents,” Christopher said. The issue is posting material to a public site where anyone could scrutinize the lesson plan and then micromanage classroom instruction.

“It’s not that teachers have anything to hide,” he said. “It’s just that teachers really don’t need to be dealing with that level of scrutiny from people who have nothing to do with the district.”

As the superintendent of the South Middleton School District, James Estep said he has no problem with posting curriculum content online.

“I just question if there’s a real value or need in making teachers post their day-to-day instructional plan,” Estep said. “If legislators want us to start posting lesson plans, I don’t see that’s going to go well.”

Teaching fluctuations

For one thing, there’s the challenge of trying to keep up with fluctuations across multiple class periods or course sections at a time when teachers are already busy.

“We are dealing with children here,” Estep said. “Have you ever heard of the saying by Mike Tyson that everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face? Well, that’s sort of how it is in teaching. You develop a lesson plan for day-to-day instruction, but whether you are able to stick exactly to that plan is dependent on student response. Based on their responses, you assess whether they are grasping the concept. If they’re not grasping it, then you re-calibrate your planning and maybe try a different activity.

“If the push for transparency goes beyond just providing information on what the curriculum is and starts delving into how that content is delivered, that’s a step too far,” Estep said. “I don’t think it’s a wise move to micromanage how a teacher delivers content. On every teaching certificate in Pennsylvania, it doesn’t say this certificate certifies you in the science of teaching. It certifies you in the art of teaching. The artfulness of knowing how to adapt, retool, recalibrate with original ideas. You don’t want to stifle that.”

In South Middleton, administrators and teachers have been working for years to align district curriculum to core state standards, Estep said. “As we have updated curriculum, we have been loading it into a program called Rubicon Atlas that is accessible on the district website.”

To access Rubicon Atlas, visit the district homepage at www.smsd.us and click on the “curriculum” button. Then select “Board Approved Curriculum Maps” on the pull-down menu. This links to a welcome page with a globe icon at the top. Click on the globe icon and the “Browse” button.

This pulls up a list of courses offered at all four school buildings. Each link to a course provides a list of concepts and a calendar of when that concept would be covered in class. Each link to a concept provides detail on specific content, vocabulary terms and skills taught in the course.

So far, updates have been completed in world languages, family and consumer science, math and English language arts. Staff and administrators are working to update and review social studies with a science curriculum review planned for 2022-23, Estep said.

