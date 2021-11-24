Meeting Students' Needs: School social workers break down barriers and bridge gaps

Parents sought adequate child care.

A family needed rental assistance.

A student sat in the dark with the electricity turned off.

It has been a very busy first semester for Angelina Romano, the newly hired social worker for South Middleton School District.

“I find myself being a conduit most of the time,” she told school board members at a recent meeting. “I’m working with families, connecting them to whatever they need.”

Much of her job involves helping others remove barriers to learning. It can be hard for students to focus on classwork if they are hungry, in want of basic needs or saddled with hardships at home.

Professionals like Romano serve as a go-between in school districts, helping parents and children navigate the support networks schools make available to offer assistance.

“We wanted to make sure our families had access to community partnerships,” said Alex Smith, South Middleton School District director of student services. “A social worker is able to be that conduit.”

Housing issues

Like anything else, solutions begin with acknowledging that there’s a problem. For South Middleton, the proposal to hire a social worker came out of discussions about the budget for 2021-22.

In May, Smith outlined key indicators that supported the need to hire a social worker — a dip in student attendance, a rise in anxiety and a five-fold increase in the number of students identified as being from transient households.

Smith described those students as either being homeless and living in a shelter or being shuffled among different locations depending on their circumstances.

In 2018, three students within the district fit that description — that number rose to 15 last year. Smith said it’s hard to say whether the increase is due to actual economic or social conditions or greater efficiency in identifying students.

Romano came to South Middleton with experience as a social worker in Cumberland County. Weeks into her new job, she learned that housing is a major issue among in the district.

“Homes that people used to rent are now being sold to families who want to live there,” she said. “This is driving up rent. You used to be able to find a decent single family home for $900 to $1,000 a month. Now you can’t touch an apartment for less than $800 a month. There are not many apartments in South Middleton Township.”

Growing anxiety

While Romano said her caseload involves students from all grade levels, much of her focus has been on older students in part because they are better able to articulate and advocate for their needs.

“We might have families doubled up with other family members,” Romano said. “Younger kids may not realize that’s not normal.”

The same holds true for food insecurities.

Student attendance at the secondary level dropped last school year compared to pre-COVID levels in 2018-19, Smith said in May. Attendance at Boiling Springs High School went from 94% to 90%, while attendance at Yellow Breeches Middle School went from 95% to 91%.

This dip in attendance was related to conditions that existed due to the pandemic, including when the district switched to a hybrid model of instruction to allow for social distancing.

In fall 2020, the district conducted a wellness screening of secondary students to determine the level of anxiety felt during COVID compared to pre-pandemic historical averages for grades 6-12.

The number of high school students who said they experienced anxiety increased from 24% in prior years to 30% in 2020. Among middle school students, overall anxiety increased from 24% to 34% over the same time span.

Making a connection

Even before COVID, students said they felt less of a connection with the school district, said Danae Klock, a counselor at Yellow Breeches Middle School.

Klock defines connectedness as a combination of school spirit and the enjoyment of spending time with teachers and fellow students. One major reason for the disconnect is the escalating socio-economic strain placed on families. Some students today are distracted to the point where maintaining a focus on learning is difficult.

While the role of school counselor has expanded to meet that challenge, the caseload for each counselor can make it difficult to address individual needs.

“Our first priority is to be there for the whole student body,” Klock said. “We are there to educate and support the entire student body.”

For South Middleton, the role of counselor includes teaching classroom lessons designed to equip students with coping and goal-setting skills. There are lessons in empathy, suicide prevention, anti-bullying and learning how to match up personality traits with career aspirations.

“We recognize from a school counseling perspective the time required to remove barriers and to ensure that families have access to what they need,” Smith said. “We needed to take a deep dive to understand the context and the situation our families are in. That’s a really hard ask for a counselor responsible for all of our students.”

Using Google Forms, Romano developed a format to process referrals made by teachers, administrators and staff members. She said she has been successful in connecting families to government agencies and social service organizations that provide assistance in food stamps, utility bills, child care, rental assistance, pest control and home appliances.

Romano said she conducts home visits to assess the social and financial needs of students and their families while being vigilant for evidence of domestic violence and/or substance abuse.

Home school link-up

For about 20 years, Mary Boone has been the social worker for the Carlisle Area School District. Her job came out of the need to provide additional support to special education students after Carlisle brought back several classrooms from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

“One of the main things I’ve been doing lately is mental health services,” Boone said. “That has been a big driving need this year and last year especially.”

Her role includes reaching out to families to provide information vital to helping them meet the needs of their student. The work involves teamwork between the parents, counselors, teachers, principals, district director of student services and district director of special education.

“There is not a typical day,” Boone said. “That’s what I like about it. It’s never boring. I have meetings, but you never know when something may crop up in an email or a phone call.”

School social workers share a common set of credentials in that the job requires a state license and a master’s degree in social work. What differs from one district to the next are the tasks assigned to social workers.

Where their duties overlap, Boone works closely with Todd McCauslin, the home school visitor for Carlisle Area School District. His specialty is to reduce truancy by connecting families to community resources.

Big Spring School District has a home school visitor whose duties have evolved from a focus on reducing truancy to making sure families have access to resources that address basic needs, Superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

“In years past, truancy would have immediately gone to consequences and fines,” he said. “Today, we exhaust all options of support before we start to go to consequences.”

Big Spring educators realize there are families within the district where the parents work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. “Making sure students are able to get up in time is a challenge,” Roberts said.

With that knowledge came the change in job focus where the home school visitor, Jessica Winesickle, works with each family to put in place supports that get students to school on time.

“Schools do a lot more than what we used to do,” Roberts said. “The needs of students have grown tremendously. We are a much more complex society.”

There is often a direct correlation between the poverty level of a district and the level of need among families. A key indicator of poverty is the percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches.

“When I started here about 17 years ago, our district was right around 11-12%,” Roberts said. “Today, that number is around 38% across the district.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

