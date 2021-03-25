Mechanicsburg to increase in-school days for grades 4 and 5 at Elmwood Academy

On March 15, in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings were increased from two to four days per week. For social distancing purposes, students in those grades now spend a portion of their school day with another staff member in a different instructional space similar to in art or music classes. Groups rotate in and out of the classroom so that all students receive direct instruction from their teacher.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elmwood students are expected to follow the same protocol, district officials said this week.

“It’s been a really smooth transition from my viewpoint as a parent with a second grader,” board vice president Brian Sanker said Tuesday. “Things like this just can’t be done with the flip of a switch and we’re doing it purposely.”

For school lunches, Elwood students in grades 4-5 will be socially distanced throughout the building’s newly-constructed cafeteria and the school’s former site used for this purpose. The district also presently is navigating transportation details related to the pivot.

“There are some challenges involved with all this, but I believe we can overcome the challenges,” Leidy said. “One step at a time. It’s a balancing act.”