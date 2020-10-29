Mechanicsburg to increase in-class instruction time for Kindergarten Academy

The district this year initiated hybrid instruction models at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to curtail spread of the coronavirus. The models comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) at the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.

Leidy said on Tuesday that transitioning primary grades 1-3 to additional face-to-face instruction across several buildings this year appears to be a “harder process” than with district kindergarten students all centrally located in one building. “I don’t see anything before the holidays for grades 1-3,” he said.

As for grades 5-12, Leidy said he doesn’t “see anything for (these) other grades anytime soon” in regard to initiating more in-person instruction time this school year.

Leidy told the school board last month that he wanted to have the district’s primary grades, particularly kindergartners, obtain more classroom time before the district’s secondary grades because he believed secondary level students tend to get more out of remote instruction than the younger grades.

The district’s containment so far this year of the coronavirus makes the kindergarten transition possible, district officials said.