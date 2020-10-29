Mechanicsburg to increase in-class instruction time for Kindergarten Academy

Kindergarten students in the Mechanicsburg Area School District are expected to see their weekly face-to-face instruction time double within “the next few weeks,” Superintendent Mark Leidy announced this week.
At a virtual school board meeting Tuesday night, Leidy said the district plans to increase the district’s in-class instruction time at the Kindergarten Academy from two days per week to four days per week “in the next two weeks.”
“As promised, I’m looking at our youngest learners for additional face time. Based on conversations we’ve had with our panel of doctors, we’ve decided to increase face time learning for our youngest learners in the next two weeks,” Leidy told the school board on Tuesday.
The district's current plan is to implement the new kindergarten program Nov. 16, Leidy told The Sentinel on Tuesday. Under the new program, kindergarten students in the district will receive classroom instruction each week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Parents of kindergarten students were informed of the change earlier this week.
According to Leidy, the district presently has enough space at the Kindergarten Academy to accommodate more classes and sufficient staff to maintain low student numbers in each classroom. Some classrooms will be headed by instructional aides instead of traditional classroom teachers to expand the number of classes conducted at one time.
The district this year initiated hybrid instruction models at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to curtail spread of the coronavirus. The models comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) at the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
Leidy said on Tuesday that transitioning primary grades 1-3 to additional face-to-face instruction across several buildings this year appears to be a “harder process” than with district kindergarten students all centrally located in one building. “I don’t see anything before the holidays for grades 1-3,” he said.
As for grades 5-12, Leidy said he doesn’t “see anything for (these) other grades anytime soon” in regard to initiating more in-person instruction time this school year.
Leidy told the school board last month that he wanted to have the district’s primary grades, particularly kindergartners, obtain more classroom time before the district’s secondary grades because he believed secondary level students tend to get more out of remote instruction than the younger grades.
The district’s containment so far this year of the coronavirus makes the kindergarten transition possible, district officials said.
Now eight weeks into the school year, officials said the district has not experienced any school spread of COVID-19. Presently, three district students have been positively diagnosed with the virus, while an additional 13 are quarantined due to possible exposure.
Although Leidy said he was concerned about possible travel exposures occurring during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, he so far is pleased with the district’s low virus numbers, especially in the face of increasing case numbers in the general community.
Additionally, the district has maintained student extracurricular programs throughout the fall season with spectators and plans to initiate winter athletics on Nov. 20.
“I have to commend parents on self-monitoring. ... It’s a credit to our families, it’s a credit to our staff and it’s a credit to our kids. I’m here to tell you that we have yet to have an issue with a student and a mask,” Leidy said on Tuesday.
In turn, school board members commended district administrators and staff on Tuesday on district-wide operations so far this year.
“It’s not just us looking at the virus, it’s us looking at how we open the buildings. I’m incredibly behind how our administration and staff are handling this,” said school board member Joshua Rhodes.
Also on Tuesday, school board member Ryan Hartman inquired about what so-called snow days might look like for students this year under a hybrid model. Leidy responded that the state Department of Education has approved the district to use flexible instruction days in such instances.