Mechanicsburg superintendent eyes changes for mandating school COVID quarantines

Mandated pandemic quarantines continued at a steady pace this fall for students and staff in the Mechanicsburg Area School District, according to figures presented to the district’s school board this week.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Leidy said the district issued 450 out-of-school quarantines from Aug. 31 to Dec. 1 due to reported COVID-19 exposures. Of these, 428 of the quarantine cases Dec. 1 involved district students. The remainder involved staff members.

Leidy said he’s concerned about the district’s quarantine numbers and wants to see the state Department of Health change its basis for mandating school quarantines. Leidy said that he and other superintendents from districts within the Capital Area Intermediate Unit have joined a coalition led by the CAIU for this purpose.

“Right now, it’s based on a person’s proximity to another person who’s (COVID-19) positive," Leidy said. "We’re trying to get the state to move it from close-contact quarantine basis to symptomatic quarantine basis. In other words, a person wouldn’t be required to quarantine unless they’re showing symptoms."

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Leidy said the district will maintain a school masking mandate until the upcoming holiday break despite a few parents speaking against the mandate during the meeting’s public comment session.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Friday upheld a Nov. 10 Commonwealth Court ruling that the mask mandate for schools issued by acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam was not valid. That ruling pushes the decision to individual school districts.

The justices upheld a Commonwealth Court ruling that Beam lacked authority to require masks, did not follow state laws about enacting regulations and acted without a required existing disaster emergency declared by the governor in place.

Leidy said he hasn’t decided whether to continue the district’s school mask mandate when students return to school in January, but will continue to monitor area conditions over the upcoming break. Families will be notified of the district’s status on masking before schools reopen, he said.

As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that all counties in Pennsylvania have a "high" transmission of COVID-19.

Act 1 resolution

In other action, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved an Act 1 resolution Tuesday that limits the district from raising taxes beyond 4.27% for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the index set by the state Department of Education.

The district last raised real estate taxes by 3.6% in 2021-22, meeting its full state index for the current fiscal year running July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The district’s present tax levy is 14.6654 mills. Due to the 3.6% increase, the owner of a property assessed at $189,000 saw their 2021-22 tax bill increase by $96 to $2,771.

High school renovations

Also on Tuesday, the school board authorized architects Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates to move forward with detailed designs for renovating the high school. Previous designs were considered as “concept plans" with limited details, district business administrator Greg Longwell said this week.

The project is expected to address the high school’s infrastructure and mechanical needs, as well as the district’s secondary program needs. Longwell said he expects that architects will return with new plans for consideration this spring.

The renovation project is considered separate from a high school expansion project now under construction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0