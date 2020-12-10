Mechanicsburg students overcome COVID obstacles to present virtual radio version of "A Christmas Carol"

A pandemic can scare the Dickens out of people.
Wildcat Theatre cast members knew they had to be creative for their fall play to have a ghost of a chance to beat back the humbug of COVID-19.
So they applied a few lessons learned from this past spring when the outbreak closed the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School and forced students of the improv troupe to perform virtually.
Now, with the holiday fast approaching, the cast will present the seasonal classic, “A Christmas Carol,” in a virtual radio-play format using Zoom and YouTube Live at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In a typical year, students in the theater club perform a live two-act show in November on the scale of “The Crucible” or “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” But COVID-19 not only delayed the start of the school year, it made the typical impossible due to health and safety concerns.
“We knew we wanted to do something,” said Jeff Luttermoser, a high school English teacher and co-director of the fall play. “We knew we could not bring people into the auditorium. We could not rehearse together.”
Surprise factor
The theater club includes students interested in improvisation, where the story is made up in the moment. Though the school was closed last spring, those students continued to meet over Zoom and were able to piece together a video showcase of their work that was posted online near the end of last school year.
That experience convinced club members that a fall play is possible in the midst of a pandemic. The timing was such that “A Christmas Carol” made sense and the production staff was able to locate a script from the 1940s. Still, producing a radio drama of a Victorian classic for a 21st century online platform had its own challenges.
“It was all new to us. … It was an experiment,” Luttermoser said. “The surprise factor for me is that the kids took on so much more when it comes to design and production than what they usually do. They really found a lot of success in that.”
Support Local Journalism
The process began in mid- to late September with virtual auditions. Once each cast member was selected, they had to set-up their own work spaces at home from which to play out their roles.
Still a community Christian Yeager, a high school junior, said he will operate out of a spare bedroom in the basement of his home. He landed the lead part of Ebenezer Scrooge. Personality wise, the grumpy old miser who hates Christmas is the polar opposite of Yeager, an actor and singer since age 5 who describes himself as a “very festive person” who loves the holiday. “I’ve been in over 20 productions prior to this, including the fall play my sophomore year,” Yeager said. “This year is definitely an adjustment, but I feel all of us cast members have been able to adjust properly. It may have been difficult in the beginning, but we have all gotten to the point where we are more comfortable.” There are 28 students in the cast of “A Christmas Carol.” For the virtual radio drama to work, each student had to locate a room within their home where they could maintain a strong Wi-Fi connection. “I remember the first few rehearsals, people would be dropping off on the calls,” Yeager said. “But we got past that.” Still, it was strange to be acting out a scene with one or more other actors who are miles apart physically but in the same grid of boxes on a Zoom screen. “In the arts, when you’re in a show like this, you form a very tight knit community with the other people in the show,” Yeager said. “That’s because you are seeing them every day. You are talking to them every day. You are working towards this greater goal.” This creative synergy is harder to replicate in an online platform. “That is one of the biggest differences,” Yeager said. “There is still a sense of community, but it is a different sense of community.”(tncms-asset)44885490-1d3a-11eb-8554-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset) Independent op
eratives
Not only was it essential for each student to have a reliable internet connection, they had to learn to operate independently in preparing their own space with the right amount of lighting and the proper backdrop to convey the emotion of each scene.
Grace Miller, a senior, plays Jacob Marley and Mrs. Cratchit. “It’s weird to switch between an old man ghost who is very sad and totally cynical to a middle-aged woman with a dying child,” Miller said. “Doing it all from home is quite interesting.
“I’m in my sister’s room,” she said. “I have a shower curtain behind me with tacks on the wall as a neutral background. I have three lamps that I use for lighting. I tried to block out all the natural light.”
Normally, a production crew would use special filters on the house lights to invoke a feeling of gloom. “I have blue tissue paper put over the lamp that’s kind of cool,” Miller said.
The most difficult part for her was dealing with the lags and pauses that sometimes accompany Zoom webinars. To counter those technical glitches, the students practiced pacing and improvisation to handle any awkward silence.
Due to its nature as a virtual radio drama, the students in “A Christmas Carol” are responsible for providing their own sound effects. To prepare the cast for the challenge, co-directors Luttermoser and Sandy Bohrer arranged for a virtual workshop with a foley artist to talk about professional sound design.
“I learned a lot about what it means to be backstage,” Miller said. “I learned a lot about what it takes to set up and get a show going because I got to do that myself.” Fortunately, her twin sister, Hope Miller, just happens to be the stage manager.
For the first time, Grace Miller had to apply her own makeup. As for Yeager, he said he’s been doing makeup on himself since age 5. But, for the Scrooge role, this is the first time he is making himself look old.
“It’s definitely a challenge trying to find all the wrinkles in your face,” Yeager said.
Online Learning Curve: A look at how Cumberland County schools adapt to virtual edcuation
Sentinel Reporter Joe Cress takes a look at how area school districts have managed the move to an online learning format as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Building a focused approach for teachers
- Making the call to go all online
- The emotional wear and tear of COVID
- Surges in virtual academy enrollment
- The challenge of livestream lessons
- The future in online lessons
Cumberland Valley School District created its own virtual academy over the summer to meet the anticipated demand of families seeking an alternative to in-person instruction. Other local districts see an enrollment surge in their already established academies.
Logistical issues make it difficult for some school districts to implement livestream lessons as a virtual learning option.
Technology and structures put into place for COVID will lay the groundwork for future development of virtual learning programs in local school districts.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
Online Learning Curve: Administrators weigh outbreaks in schools, community as they make decisions to close schools
“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”
Lessons learned this spring from the COVID-19 shutdown changed the way local school districts conducted the professional development of teachers in the lead-up to schools reopening.
Distance learning is going to last longer than expected. Here are some ideas to make sure your child's online learning goes smoothly.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.