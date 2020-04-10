Mechanicsburg, South Middleton school districts release details on remote learning plans

Two local school districts have announced plans to fully implement by mid-April remote learning from home so that their students could can receive an education during the state-mandated COVID-19 school closures.
Mechanicsburg Area School District recently released details of a Learning at Home plan that started at the middle and high school levels on April 6, with the goal of it being operational at the elementary school level by April 13.
South Middleton School District posted its continuity of education plan on its website with a start-up date of April 15. A third school district, Big Spring, had its remote learning plan up and running in early April. Starting April 14, Big Spring will start measuring the level of engagement in enrichment and review activities among students in grades 6-12.
The Mechanicsburg and South Middleton plans do not expect students to be online for class at scheduled times during the week. Instead, teachers in both districts recorded lessons that could be accessed by each student at times convenient to their family circumstances.
“Our goal is to provide a structured system that will also allow the flexibility that we know our teachers and families need at this time,” said Melanie Shaver-Durham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs for South Middleton School District.
“We know that many of you are doing double duty right now, working at home while also caring for your own children,” she added. “You may also find yourself dealing with a challenging situation such as family illness or a spouse who has lost their employment. In addition, feelings of worry, uncertainty and disconnectedness are ones we are all doing with right now.”
Both districts included in their remote learning plans scheduled times in which students can meet virtually with teachers during established office hours with the goal of touching base and receiving feedback. There are differences in each method of delivery.
Mechanicsburg
Starting April 13, Mechanicsburg area elementary school teachers will post weekly learning menus for literacy and math to their teacher webpage and to Seesaw, a learning management online platform. The menus will be posted every Monday by 9 a.m. and will provide students with about 2.5 hours of learning opportunities per day.
These opportunities will include scheduled times for class meetings and “read-alouds” along with activities in physical education, music, art and library. To help with planning, Mechancisburg is providing families with Week-at-a-Glance charts so that they can schedule learning time.
The format for middle and high school students works in a similar fashion. Secondary school teachers post student learning opportunities each Monday by noon to their teacher webpage and/or Google Classroom. The amount of material posted per course can vary from 1.5 to 2.5 hours per week depending on how that course was scheduled prior to the closure.
Again, the idea is to help families work with their student on time management. As with the elementary level, secondary school teachers are providing opportunities for students to interact virtually and in real-time with other students. While the focus going forward is to provide students with feedback, the teachers will provide a narrative on the participation and performance of each student. None of the assignments or activities are required work.
Mechanicsburg area families having problems with technology can reach out to the district for technical assistance by calling 717-585-0437. Families should check first with the teacher if the issue is related to a specific program being used as a learning activity.
South Middleton
Starting next week, South Middleton teachers at all grade levels will post their weekly lesson plans every Monday by 8 a.m. using their teacher webpage or such platforms as SeeSaw, Canvas or Google Classrooms. South Middleton will include in its weekly postings a sample schedule families could use as a template for planning learning time.
“The scheduled times are only a suggestion,” the plan reads. “We recognize that many families will need to develop a unique schedule that works for their particular situation. However, whether you follow our sample schedule or develop one of your own, it is important to stick to that schedule as much as you are able to as a family. Consistent schedules and routines help students to be successful under normal learning circumstances.”
The sample schedules will include the times set aside each week for teacher-student Morning Meetings and Office Hours video the Zoom video conferencing platform. The teachers are supposed to forward to families the directions they need to sign up for Office Hours and to access Zoom.
The plan going forward is for South Middleton students in grades K-5 to have one remote learning plan per week for reading, writing and mathematics – all will be required core subjects. Everything else is optional enrichment. There will be one remote learning plan per week in the sciences/social studies and one remote learning plan per week in art, library, music and physical education.
As for middle school students, they will be required to complete one remote learning plan per week per course in reading, English, science, math, social studies and a foreign language (eighth-grade only). Like the elementary school, everything else is optional enrichment with one remote learning plan per week in art, library, music and physical education. High school students will be required to complete one remote learning plan per week for each block of courses that they carried before the closure. All assignments at all grade levels will be due at 11:59 p.m. the Sunday prior to the start of a new week of remote learning.
Grades will not be assigned at the elementary and middle school level during the remote learning. Instead, teachers will provide students with feedback and mark each assignment as “Complete Understanding”, “Demonstrates Partial Understanding” or “Incomplete.” Students who are struggling will be supported through office hours scheduled by the each teacher. Assignments at the high school level will be graded according to the teacher’s expectations and posted in Sapphire learning management system. There will be no final exams.
South Middleton families who need tech support for loaner devices can email the district at familytechsupport@smsd.us.
Big Spring
In a recent video to families, Superintendent Richard Fry said that the Big Spring School District will stop posting enrichment activities online from April 8-13 so that teachers can regroup. “Staff will be pulling together critical learning concepts during that timeframe to prepare all students for the final seven weeks of school so we can get them ready for their next steps in the learning journey,” Fry said.
When enrichment activities resume on Tuesday, April 14, students in grades 6-12 would be evaluated based on their participation level. That level will be recorded as “highly engaged” or “not highly engaged” based on the number of enrichment activities each student completes and submits to his teacher.
Photos: Mechanicsburg Area School District distributes loaner computer devices to students
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.