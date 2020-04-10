Mechanicsburg, South Middleton school districts release details on remote learning plans

The sample schedules will include the times set aside each week for teacher-student Morning Meetings and Office Hours video the Zoom video conferencing platform. The teachers are supposed to forward to families the directions they need to sign up for Office Hours and to access Zoom.

The plan going forward is for South Middleton students in grades K-5 to have one remote learning plan per week for reading, writing and mathematics – all will be required core subjects. Everything else is optional enrichment. There will be one remote learning plan per week in the sciences/social studies and one remote learning plan per week in art, library, music and physical education.

As for middle school students, they will be required to complete one remote learning plan per week per course in reading, English, science, math, social studies and a foreign language (eighth-grade only). Like the elementary school, everything else is optional enrichment with one remote learning plan per week in art, library, music and physical education. High school students will be required to complete one remote learning plan per week for each block of courses that they carried before the closure. All assignments at all grade levels will be due at 11:59 p.m. the Sunday prior to the start of a new week of remote learning.