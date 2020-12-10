Mechanicsburg schools moving to full-remote learning model Dec. 21 through Jan. 8

Mechanicsburg Area School District Superintendent Mark Leidy announced Thursday afternoon that the district would move to a full remote learning model from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8. The district will return to its hybrid learning model on Jan. 11.
"The hybrid model has allowed us to provide face-to-face instruction to our students even while the community has been forced to deal with a worsening health crisis," Leidy said in a message to parents. "The impact on our entire program has been measurably more challenging. Our ability to effectively contact trace has significantly drawn on our resources. The exposure list for staff has also caused the system to be strained as substitutes and coverages are limited."
Classes scheduled for Dec. 21-22 before the Christmas break will be full remote for kindergarten through high school. When school resumes after the holiday break on Jan. 4, those classes through Jan. 8 will also be full remote for all grade levels. On Jan. 11, grades 1-12 will return to the hybrid learning model (two days of face-to-face instruction) and kindergarten will return to the hybrid model with four days of face-to-face instruction.
"Staying in full remote will allow potential cases that will inevitably arise as part of the winter break to be addressed and allow a majority of travel related quarantines for students and staff from the break to expire prior to returning to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11, 2021," Leidy said.
"We plan to return to face-to-face, which has been our goal throughout the entire pandemic. Based on our experience, doctor panel advice, and contact tracing, we believe we will be able to greatly increase our ability to reopen for face-to-face instruction in the hybrid model for students on Jan. 11, 2021."
