Mechanicsburg school officials update board, parents on COVID mitigation efforts

The Mechanicsburg Area School District administration updated the school board this week on current statuses of the district’s health and safety mitigation, as well as the new Rich Lichtel Field House at the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.
On Sept. 7, the district announced that all of its schools and programs would adhere to the state Department of Health’s order enacted that day mandating indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors in Pennsylvania schools regardless of vaccination status.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Leidy reported that “at this point, we’re more than 99% compliant” in district buildings for the state mask mandate.
In contrast, most of Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate. The 20 or so individuals in Tuesday’s crowd who addressed the school board during the public comment period spoke against the district enforcing the state mandate in its schools.
“I think you have been bullied into following this (state) mandate," parent Stephanie Reider told officials. "Being told to put up your mask (in school) is a threatening environment. I ask you to stand up against this mandate."
Others speakers called the district’s mandate adherence “a gateway to communism” and that is defies the U.S. Constitution while threatening legal action against the district.
On Aug. 24, the district had updated its health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year to read “strongly recommend” that unvaccinated students wear masks inside district buildings as schools reopen next week.
The updated plan fell short of imposing a mask mandate inside district buildings at that time, but required masks on all school transportation by order of the state Department of Education. The Aug. 24 changes affected the district’s 2021-22 district health and safety plan that the school board approved on Aug. 10, which listed face masks as optional for district students and staff.
Also on Tuesday, Leidy announced the district maintains an active health monitoring dashboard for all schools that is regularly updated with current building COVID-19 case numbers each Tuesday and Friday.
As of Tuesday, the district reported eight positive/assumed positive cases where the infected child was in school: three at Elwood Academy, two at Mechanicsburg Area Middle School, and one each at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School, Shepherdstown Elementary and Upper Allen Elementary.
Positive/assumed positive cases not in school while infected were one at Elmwood Academy and the high school, two at the Kindergarten Academy and three at Upper Allen.
The district also listed exposures as one each at Broad Street Elementary and Shepherdstown, seven at the high school, five at the Kindergarten Academy, six at the middle school and two at Northside Elementary.
The district’s online health monitoring dashboard also lists students affected by symptoms at levels 1 and 2, as well as the district’s procedures for students classified in each category.
Field house update
Also on Tuesday, Holly Laufer, executive director of the Wildcat Foundation, announced that a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rich Lichtel Field House at the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park is scheduled for Sept. 30.
“We have applied for a significant grant in partnership with the Rich Lichtel Fund. If awarded, it would bring total campaign funds raised for the project to $1,853,214,” Leidy told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
The Rich Lichtel Fund was established by the Greater Harrisburg Foundation through the Foundation for Enhancing Communities to honor Lichtel, a former head football coach “whose commitment to students and love of sports was unparalleled, through the raising of charitable funds to benefit a variety of educational and athletic programs at high schools in South Central PA,” according to its website.
“This has become much more than simply a field house project. It really is a renovation of all facilities at Memorial Park Stadium including ticket booths, concessions, public restroom and service facility, and if this grant comes through, additional press box and seating capacity,” Leidy added.
Presently, the Wildcat Foundation has raised $1.5 million for the overall project since initiating a capital campaign in 2018 that involves no taxpayer funding, Laufer said. The new field house is named in memory of Lichtel, who served as Mechanicsburg’s head football coach for 25 years until his death at 60 in 2007.
“The contributions of this community to make this new facility available for our students is an example of what the people in our community can do when working together,” Leidy stated.