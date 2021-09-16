Mechanicsburg school officials update board, parents on COVID mitigation efforts

The Mechanicsburg Area School District administration updated the school board this week on current statuses of the district’s health and safety mitigation, as well as the new Rich Lichtel Field House at the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.

On Sept. 7, the district announced that all of its schools and programs would adhere to the state Department of Health’s order enacted that day mandating indoor masking for all students, staff and visitors in Pennsylvania schools regardless of vaccination status.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Leidy reported that “at this point, we’re more than 99% compliant” in district buildings for the state mask mandate.

In contrast, most of Tuesday night’s audience of around 75 filled the meeting room without wearing face coverings despite school board president John Rupp reminding them of the mandate. The 20 or so individuals in Tuesday’s crowd who addressed the school board during the public comment period spoke against the district enforcing the state mandate in its schools.

“I think you have been bullied into following this (state) mandate," parent Stephanie Reider told officials. "Being told to put up your mask (in school) is a threatening environment. I ask you to stand up against this mandate."