Mechanicsburg school district plans more in-person school time for grades 1-3 in March

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is working to increase in-person instruction for students in grades 1-3 this year that could potentially begin in March, the district’s superintendent said Thursday.
At a virtual school board meeting Tuesday night, administrators presented an update on the plan’s logistics so far. The proposal would increase in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings from two to four days per week, a plan officials hope to initiate around “mid-March.”
“We are working towards implementing the increased in-person model for our primary grades by mid-March,” district superintendent Mark Leidy told The Sentinel.
Leidy said in a message to parents Friday that moving grades 4 and 5 to a similar plan may be possible before the end of the school year. He said he sees no path for grades 6 through 12 to return to more in-person class instruction this school year.
The district has announced it is working to offer students remedial instruction this summer and into the next school year.
Grades 1-3
As planned, grades 1-3 students in the district’s four primary-level buildings will spend of portion of their school day “with another staff member in a different instructional space similar to what they currently do in art or music class, for instance. This will help ensure social distancing by maintaining a limited number of students in the classroom at any given time,” Leidy said. “Groups will rotate in and out of the classroom so that all students receive direct instruction from their teacher.”
Lunches also will be socially distanced for primary grades 1-3, with students spread throughout each building’s multipurpose room and adjacent lobbies. However, social distancing could be compromised in student transportation.
“Currently, our fully masked students ride one to a seat. With this (program) pivot, students who ride the bus will continue wearing masks and will ride two to a seat,” Leidy said this week. District officials are encouraging families to provide their own transportation for students to help reduce student numbers on district buses.
Leidy told school board members on Tuesday that he “stood behind” the district’s primary-level plan. “This is a data-driven decision, not a pressure-driven decision,” he said, alluding to recent requests by district parents to open schools.
“I like this plan,” board vice president Brian Sanker said Tuesday. “This is the result of a thought-out plan and not reactionary.”
The district this year initiated hybrid instruction models at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. The models comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) at the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
On Nov. 16, the district transitioned to in-class instruction time for all students at the Kindergarten Academy from two days per week to four days per week. Leidy said at that time that transitioning primary grades 1-3 to additional face-to-face instruction across several buildings this year appeared a “harder process” than with district kindergarten students who are all in one building.
Initially, the district planned to implement a similar model for primary grades around the holidays, but only if conditions allowed. Those plans were put on hold when COVID numbers hit a post-holiday surge in November and December.
Other news
Also on Tuesday, Mechanicsburg Area school officials discussed a proposed cooperative arrangement that would open the district’s boys’ volleyball program to West Shore Christian School students. West Shore Christian School doesn’t have a volleyball team of its own, district business administrator Greg Longwell said this week.
The co-op agreement would only remain in place for the duration of the 2020-21 school year while participation numbers remain lower than usual this year due to the pandemic.
“We are looking at this (proposed) agreement for this year, understanding the impacts of COVID-19 and the need for students to have opportunities for athletics and extra-curricular. The district will eventually evaluate the larger question of cooperative agreements and school athletic team at a later date,” Longwell said.
The school board is scheduled to vote on this proposal March 9.
