Mechanicsburg school district plans more in-person school time for grades 1-3 in March

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is working to increase in-person instruction for students in grades 1-3 this year that could potentially begin in March, the district’s superintendent said Thursday.

At a virtual school board meeting Tuesday night, administrators presented an update on the plan’s logistics so far. The proposal would increase in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings from two to four days per week, a plan officials hope to initiate around “mid-March.”

“We are working towards implementing the increased in-person model for our primary grades by mid-March,” district superintendent Mark Leidy told The Sentinel.

Leidy said in a message to parents Friday that moving grades 4 and 5 to a similar plan may be possible before the end of the school year. He said he sees no path for grades 6 through 12 to return to more in-person class instruction this school year.

The district has announced it is working to offer students remedial instruction this summer and into the next school year.

Grades 1-3