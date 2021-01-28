Mechanicsburg school district officials detail planned $24 million expansion project for high school

The district set aside around $25 million in borrowing for the proposed expansion and renovation project at the high school. The project’s current total costs are listed in the Act 34 booklet at $23,360,628. The bond savings could cover any unforeseen contingency costs that might occur during the project.

At the same time, the district is eyeing the potential of a future building project at the high school that would be done separately from current Act 34 project plans, but not right away.

“We will continue discussions about the possibility for a 'Project 2,' which would really focus on renovations to the existing high school. The timing of such a project will be dependent on project scope, estimated cost and the district’s annual budget,” Longwell said this week.

Last year, district officials also considered renovations at the middle school around 2022 or so, but that doesn’t appear as not a prime consideration by district officials for now.

“The middle school is still a consideration (for building work). However, we have been working to prioritize the needs of each building. Our goal is to develop a timeline that allows us to complete needed upgrades while also considering enrollment needs and the district's annual budget,” Longwell concluded.