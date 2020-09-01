Mechanicsburg school district launches new childcare option for remote learning days

Mechanicsburg area families have a new childcare option for elementary students that was developed through the recreation department of the local school district.
Set to begin on Monday, Sept. 14, the Wildcat Remote Care Program will provide an opportunity for students in grades K-5 to receive care during remote learning days while the Mechanicsburg Area School District is operating on a hybrid schedule, Recreation Director Tonya Brown said.
On designated days, each student will be transported to a program site to receive online lessons and to participate in academic and recreational activities from about 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brown said.
She added not all their time will be spent on a computer. Instead, the students will have periodic age-appropriate breaks and will be offered meals prepared by the district food service department.
Students will be grouped together based on the elementary school they normally attend and on which group – A or B – they are assigned to under the district’s hybrid schedule. This schedule alternates between remote and in-person instruction to allow for a partial return to an in-school setting that was the pattern before the COVID-19 outbreak.
The reason for the groupings is to minimize the risk of disease transmission among the district’s six elementary schools, Brown said. There will be one program site per school building.
Activities within each site will follow the protocols for social distancing and the wearing of face masks as outlined under the district’s health and safety plan.
Transportation will be provided to those students who need it. Families also have the option of dropping off and picking up their student at the program site at the beginning and/or end of each remote learning day.
The Wildcat Remote Care Program will only operate as long as the district is on a hybrid schedule. The program has limited capacity. Families with no other childcare options can reserve a spot by contacting Jenna Smerling at the recreation office at 717-691-4572 or by email at jsmerling@mbgsd.org.
To enroll in the program, families can access the application forms by clicking on the “parks and recreation” tab of the district’s home webpage at www.mbgsd.org. There is a program fee of $200 per student per month. Needy families can apply for financial assistance under the Recreation Scholarship Fund, which is also accessible by clicking on the “parks and recreation” tab.
Completed forms can be emailed to joshgreen@mbgsd.org, mailed to the Trails and Trees Environmental Center, 1731 S. York St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; or dropped off in the drop box of the environmental center.
The remote care program is separate from before-and-after-school programs offered to students in grades K-3 by the Mechanicsburg Learning Center and to students in grades 4-5 by the recreation department. For those families, the monthly fee for the remote care program would be $150.
The remote care program is an outgrowth of a district survey conducted in early-to-mid-July which found that 400 students were from families that were having difficulties lining up childcare for remote learning, Brown said. The district approached the recreation department because it had expertise in developing school-related programs.
As of Wednesday, the department was finalizing sites at local churches that have offered up space for the remote care program, Brown said. “This is just the nature of the Mechanicsburg community. Everybody is trying to help each other to make it work.”
The district is hiring remote care assistants to staff the program sites during the school year.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
