Mechanicsburg school district launches new childcare option for remote learning days

Activities within each site will follow the protocols for social distancing and the wearing of face masks as outlined under the district’s health and safety plan.

Transportation will be provided to those students who need it. Families also have the option of dropping off and picking up their student at the program site at the beginning and/or end of each remote learning day.

The Wildcat Remote Care Program will only operate as long as the district is on a hybrid schedule. The program has limited capacity. Families with no other childcare options can reserve a spot by contacting Jenna Smerling at the recreation office at 717-691-4572 or by email at jsmerling@mbgsd.org.

To enroll in the program, families can access the application forms by clicking on the “parks and recreation” tab of the district’s home webpage at www.mbgsd.org. There is a program fee of $200 per student per month. Needy families can apply for financial assistance under the Recreation Scholarship Fund, which is also accessible by clicking on the “parks and recreation” tab.

Completed forms can be emailed to joshgreen@mbgsd.org, mailed to the Trails and Trees Environmental Center, 1731 S. York St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; or dropped off in the drop box of the environmental center.