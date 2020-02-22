Mechanicsburg school board members will take specialized training

School board members in the Mechanicsburg Area School District now are required by the district to obtain specialized training.
On Feb. 11, the school board finalized revisions to the district’s board membership policy that correspond to recently enacted state legislation, district business administrator Gregory Longwell said. Prior to this, training courses were available to school board directors in Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t mandated by law.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed two acts in 2017 and 2019 that amended the state school code to require school board directors to complete training programs, direct who can provide the training, and detail how districts and school directors would be held accountable for the mandates.
Mechanicsburg’s policy revisions mean that all newly appointed and newly elected school directors are required to complete five hours of specified training during their first year of service: an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches, and four hours of training on personnel, fiscal management, operations, governance, and ethics and open meetings.
Reappointed and re-elected school directors now are required to complete three hours of specified training within one year of their re-election or reappointment. Required courses include an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches and two additional hours focusing on pertinent changes in federal and state public school law and regulations, fiscal management, and any other information deemed necessary by the state Department of Education.
The Pennsylvania School Boards Association has been designated by the state Department of Education as an approved provider of school director training, according to the PSBA’s website. Training sessions are available at a number of locations across the state at a fee to participants. Longwell said last month that the Mechanicsburg district will make provisions for school board member’s training.
School board members serve their posts on a volunteer basis.
Other news
The Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved a tweaked job description and title for the position of assistant to the superintendent.
“This is not a new position. Rather, it will be replacing Mrs. Huff’s position due to her retirement. The title of the position has been adjusted slightly,” Longwell said this week.
Julie Huff retired on Jan. 31 after 24 years with the district, most recently serving as assistant superintendent for academics. She was scheduled to retire on June 30, 2019, but stayed on until January “to help out with all the transitions and building renovations that are going on here,” Huff previously said.
According to the revised job description, the district’s assistant to the superintendent is responsible for the academic leadership and operation of the school district. Areas of responsibility include curriculum, assessment, instruction, intervention, data, policy and federal programs.
The assistant to the superintendent also serves as a liaison between district employees, students, parents and community.
The position remains vacant after Huff’s departure.
Finally, the school board approved a district calendar last week for the 2020-21 school year. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2020, and preceded by a staff opening day on Aug. 18. The 2020-21 school year ends on June 7, 2021, weather permitting.