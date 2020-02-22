Mechanicsburg school board members will take specialized training

School board members in the Mechanicsburg Area School District now are required by the district to obtain specialized training.

On Feb. 11, the school board finalized revisions to the district’s board membership policy that correspond to recently enacted state legislation, district business administrator Gregory Longwell said. Prior to this, training courses were available to school board directors in Pennsylvania, but it wasn’t mandated by law.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed two acts in 2017 and 2019 that amended the state school code to require school board directors to complete training programs, direct who can provide the training, and detail how districts and school directors would be held accountable for the mandates.

Mechanicsburg’s policy revisions mean that all newly appointed and newly elected school directors are required to complete five hours of specified training during their first year of service: an hour of training related to trauma informed approaches, and four hours of training on personnel, fiscal management, operations, governance, and ethics and open meetings.