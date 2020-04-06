You are the owner of this article.
Mechanicsburg school board meetings will go virtual Tuesday

Mechanicsburg Area School Board will convene a series of virtual meetings starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

Those interested in attending the meetings can use the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/989509778.

Public comment may be submitted in advance of a meeting by email to Board Secretary Greg Longwell at glongwell@mbgsd.org. Public comment will also be accepted during the virtual Zoom meetings.

A special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting and then a board work sessions scheduled for 7 p.m.

