Mechanicsburg School Board may change credit requirements for graduating seniors

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is considering changes to its curriculum and credit requirements for graduating seniors.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, district administrators proposed tweaking the district’s policies for its summer school program and post-secondary attendance for high school students, as well as graduation policy changes that would be initiated gradually for senior classes each year through 2025.

“It’s not about the amount of credits that we require for our students to graduate,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said during Tuesday’s presentation. “It’s about their amount of experience.”

Most changes to the graduation policy would involve phased increases of total credits required for graduation. Administrators said they’re recommending a “phase-in process” for proposed increases over the next four years “to reflect the time that students have to take advantage of more opportunities in their schedule to take more classes.”

The district’s existing graduation policy requires students to ”successfully complete” 22.25 credits, including 16 credits in “major subjects,” as well as a senior project for diploma eligibility. Proposed changes would begin with the Class of 2022 and continue with each graduating class through 2025.