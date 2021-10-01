Mechanicsburg School Board may change credit requirements for graduating seniors

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is considering changes to its curriculum and credit requirements for graduating seniors.
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, district administrators proposed tweaking the district’s policies for its summer school program and post-secondary attendance for high school students, as well as graduation policy changes that would be initiated gradually for senior classes each year through 2025.
“It’s not about the amount of credits that we require for our students to graduate,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said during Tuesday’s presentation. “It’s about their amount of experience.”
Most changes to the graduation policy would involve phased increases of total credits required for graduation. Administrators said they’re recommending a “phase-in process” for proposed increases over the next four years “to reflect the time that students have to take advantage of more opportunities in their schedule to take more classes.”
The district’s existing graduation policy requires students to ”successfully complete” 22.25 credits, including 16 credits in “major subjects,” as well as a senior project for diploma eligibility. Proposed changes would begin with the Class of 2022 and continue with each graduating class through 2025.
As proposed, the district’s current senior class would be required to complete 22 credits and senior project to graduate next June, but requirements would change to 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1.25 credits of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 5 credits of elective courses. Completed senior projects earn 0.5 credits.
The Class of 2023, or this year’s high school juniors, would be expected to successfully complete 23.5 credits and a senior project for graduation. Requirements would include 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1.5 credits of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses.
The Class of 2024, or this year’s high school sophomores, would be required to earn a total of 24.75 credits and complete a senior project for graduation. This would include 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1.75 credits of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses.
The Class of 2025, or this year’s high school freshmen, would be required to complete a senior project and earn 26 credits that include 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 2 credits physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses.
The district is also proposing to initiate semester-length classes to give high school students more opportunities for “enrichment” and to earn more credits toward graduation.
High school principal David Harris said Tuesday that the proposed policy changes relate to state Act 158 enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2018. The law gives Pennsylvania school districts alternatives to the state’s requirement of students attaining proficiency on Keystone Exams for algebra I, literature and biology to meet statewide graduation requirement.
Effective with the graduating class of 2023, Pennsylvania students have the option to demonstrate postsecondary preparedness through one of four additional pathways “that more fully illustrate college, career, and community readiness,” according to the state Department of Education’s website. Keystone Exams will continue as a statewide assessment, however, to comply with federal accountability requirements.
The school board is expected to vote on the proposed changes to the policies for graduation, summer school and post-secondary attendance on Oct. 5. Administrators said Tuesday that when the existing summer school policy was enacted nearly 20 years ago, the district didn’t yet sponsor summer school for most secondary-level subjects. Proposed revisions to the district’s summer school program would add a “concept of enrichment” like instrumental music to next year’s program in addition to remedial courses.
Finally, the district is proposing changes to its existing policy on post-secondary attendance for high school students to add dual enrollment as a consideration for students to earn college credits while also receiving high school credit.
The school board is also scheduled to vote Oct. 5 on a listing of naming rights that honor past donors of the Wildcat Foundation’s Capital Campaign project at Soldiers and Sailors, John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park Stadium. Donor name plaques are slated for placement throughout the facility based on amounts of contributions, district business administrator Greg Longwell said. Honorees will be announced at a later date.