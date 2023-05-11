The Mechanicsburg Area School Board tackled a range of items at a meeting Tuesday night that included lowering the qualifying age for the district’s tax rebate program and approving three new administrative job descriptions.

The board voted 8-1 to adjust the district’s property tax rebate guidelines, lowering the program’s minimum eligibility age to 70 for the July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023 fiscal year. The current required minimum age is 72 for residents who own a primary residence in the district and fall within certain income brackets.

Voting against Tuesday’s proposal was board vice president Brian Sanker, who also serves as chair of the district’s Finance/Facilities Committee. At an initial board review last month, Sanker questioned the proposal.

“Why are we raising school meal prices (next year) and giving out money here? This is not a state mandate,” Sanker previously said.

Currently, households with incomes totaling up to $8,000 annually qualify for a $650 tax rebate under the program, while those with yearly incomes ranging from $8,001 to $15,000 qualify for a $500 rebate.

Households earning between $15,001 and $18,000 annually qualify for a $300 rebate, while those with annual incomes between $18,001 and $35,000 are eligible for a $250 rebate.

“For certain income levels, this is our way of saying we understand the situation they’re in. The state (tax rebate program) is down to (a minimum age) of 65,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said last month.

The district’s property tax rebate program guidelines are reviewed each year by the school board during the district’s annual budget development process.

Program applications are available online on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.

Administration

Also Tuesday, the school board approved three new administrative job descriptions: director of academic program, supervisor of high school programs and data and systems analysis director.

The approved job description of director of academic program replaces the existing title of director of organizational development previously served by Jason Baker. Baker left the district in January to serve as assistant superintendent in South Middleton School District.

“We took some additional time (since Baker’s departure) to consider the needs of the district and the position responsibilities, which will be incorporated into our (job) search process,” district director of business operations/CFO Greg Longwell said Wednesday.

The director’s duties will include curriculum, program assessment and instruction and professional development.

Supervisor of high school programs is a new title representing a transfer of position for current high school principal David Harris. With his transfer, the district now is looking for a new high school principal.

“In his new position, Mr. Harris will work on program partnerships expanding opportunities for high school students at colleges, businesses, etc., providing administrative support for the high school,” Longwell said. “Mr. Harris will continue to support the high school in his new position while also using his expertise to support district-wide initiatives.”

Harris’ new job will also include being the educational liaison to high school construction projects.

The approved job description of director of data and systems analysis director is an expanded version of an existing title in the district now held by Maggie Stern.

“This is a position where the duties have evolved as the district has grown and programs have evolved,” Longwell said. “The difference here is that the person who is working in the position is still occupying the position. We are only adjusting the job description and title to better reflect the duties and responsibilities of the position.”

Stern’s revised job responsibilities include collecting and analyzing data on student academic achievement and providing support and training to staff.

Meal prices

In other news, the school board approved a proposal by district food services to raise meals prices by 10 cents at every level for the 2023-24 school year. Starting next year, elementary meals will cost $2.75, and secondary meals will cost $3. Adult meals will cost $4.20.

During the 2022-23 school year, the district has continued to offer a free breakfast program for students at all levels, but officials are waiting on word from the state regarding program funding for 2023-24. Leidy said last month that the district’s offer of free breakfast “is contingent on the state funding the program in next year’s budget.”

District food services director Karen Marlin said last month that the food services is projecting a $126,000 budget deficit for 2023-24, but that projection remains uncertain until the district’s state and federal food service subsidy amounts for next year are finalized. It is uncertain if the district will continue to receive one-time federal and state grants next year related to the pandemic, as in previous years.

Leidy earlier cited a projected 30% increase in next year’s food services expenditures from food costs and supplies. The district also plans budgeted salary increases of approximately 6% next year to maintain “competitive compensation” for recruiting and training members of its food services staff.

Finally, Mechanicsburg school directors Tuesday accepted changes to the district’s existing policy on nonresident students. Revisions follow recommendations by the Pennsylvania School Board Association regarding Act 1 of 2022.

Approved changes affect admission of students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other forms of educational instability, as well as eligibility for enrollment with delayed payment.

A copy of the approved policy is attached to Tuesday’s school board meeting agenda for public review at www.mbgsd.org.