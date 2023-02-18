The Mechanicsburg Area School Board this week finalized changes to policies for student discipline and controlled substances paraphernalia.

On Tuesday night, the board unanimously approved revisions to Policy 218-Student Discipline and Policy 227-Controlled Substances that Assistant to the Superintendent Andrew Bitz previously said were “tied together” because “both have do with student discipline.”

District Director of Business Operations/CFO Greg Longwell told The Sentinel last month that the revisions were intended “to clarify circumstances under which the district can address student behavior both on campus and off campus.”

Approved changes to the student discipline policy involve clarification of circumstances in which the Code of Student Conduct and board policy apply to students on and off campus.

A summary posted with Tuesday’s online meeting agenda indicated that the updates relate to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 in Mahonoy Area School District vs. B.I. The court ruled that the Mahonoy Area School District violated the First Amendment rights of a student who posted vulgar language and gestures on social media outside of school hours.

Text approved for the policy for on- and off-campus activities says, “This policy and the (district’s) Code of Conduct apply to the behavior of students at all times during the time they are under the supervision of the school or at any time during while on school property, while present at school-organized activities, and while traveling to or from school and school-sponsored activities, or at other times while riding in school-provided means of transportation (‘on-campus’).”

The revised policy and Code of Conduct also applies to a list of student behavior replacing a previous list.

Bitz said the revised definitions “apply a higher standard” of expected student behavior.

The new definitions are:

Conduct that “involves, threatens or makes more likely violence, use of force or other serious harm directed at students, staff or the school environment”

Conduct that “materially and substantially disrupts or interferes with the school environment or the educational process, such as school activities, school work, discipline, safety and order on school property or at school functions.”

Conduct that “interferes with or threatens to interfere with the rights of students or school staff or the safe and orderly operation of the schools and their programs”

Theft or vandalism of school property

Proximity, timing or motive for conduct in question “or other factors pertaining to the conduct otherwise establish a direct connection to attendance at school, to the school community, or to a school-sponsored activity,” including, but not limited to “conduct that would violate the Code of Student Conduct if it occurred in school that is committed to furtherance of a plan made or agreed to in school, or acts of vandalism directed at the property of school staff because of their status as school staff.”

Another proposed addition to the policy says, “When a student’s behavior indicates a threat to the safety of the student, other students, school employees, school facilities, the community or others, district staff shall report the student to (the district’s) threat assessment team in accordance with applicable law and Board policy.”

Approved revisions to Policy 227–Controlled Substances/Paraphernalia refer to text in Policy 2018 Student Discipline that says “where school administrators should be directed when considering consequences for a student’s conduct occurring off school property or during non-school hours,” according to a summary posted with Tuesday’s online meeting agenda.

Bitz said during an initial board review last month that the changes “really just mirror the (revised) statements in Policy 2018. Approved policy revisions also refer to the district’s Student Assistance Policy, and several other additions:

For the policy’s purposes, “under the influence shall include any consumption or ingestion of controlled substances by a student.”

Approved listed guidelines include, “No student may be admitted to a program that seeks to identify and rehabilitate the potential abuser without the intelligent, voluntary and aware consent of the student and parent/guardian.”

Regarding off-campus activities, “This policy shall also apply to student conduct that occurs off school property or during non-school hours to the same extent as provided in Board policy on student conduct.”

Finally, “Delegation of Responsibility” administrative regulations “to identify and control substance abuse in the schools” now reads:

Establish procedures to suspected of using, possessing, being under the influence, or distributing controlled substances

Disseminate to students, parents/guardians and staff the Board policy and administrative regulations governing student use of controlled substances

Provide education concerning the dangers of abusing controlled substances

Establish procedures for education and readmission to school of students convicted of offenses involving controlled substances.

Vo-tech budget

In other news, the board unanimously approved Cumberland-Perry Area Career and Technical Center’s general operating budget for the 2023-24 school year.

The budget includes a larger contribution from the district resulting from an increase in the number of its students attending the vo-tech campus in Silver Spring Township.

The career and technology center’s Joint Operating Committee approved its 2023-24 budget in December before forwarding it to its 13-member districts’ school boards for further approval.

Mechanicsburg is among the career and technology center’s member school districts in Cumberland and York counties. Each member district’s annual contribution is based on a five-year enrollment average of students from that district. Mechanicsburg’s expected 2023-24 contribution to the career and technology center for 2023-24 is $507,729, a 7.65% increase of $36,071 over the current school year.

The career and technology center in Silver Spring Township plans to break ground in spring 2024 on a $23.5 million expansion.

Retirements

The school board approved the pending retirements of Shepherdstown Elementary School Principal Krista Archibald, effective June 30, and Recreation Director Tonya Brown, effective June 30.

Board Vice President Brian Sanker noted Tuesday that the pending retirees have served a combined total of 68 years with the district.