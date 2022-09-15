Mechanicsburg school board discusses options, adjustments for 2023 high school renovations project

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board is considering updated options that would make recently inflated costs more manageable for a planned renovation project at the high school.

At a meeting last month, Superintendent Mark Leidy advised the school board that changing market conditions appeared to have added nearly 20% to the original estimates for the project.

On Tuesday night, administrators presented the board with a series of “scope adjustments” to renovation plans previously budgeted at $45 million, but estimated last month at roughly $53.3 million due to inflation.

District business administrator/CFO Greg Longwell said he and Leidy developed the potential project adjustments in conjunction with project architect J. Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg.

“Ultimately, our goal was address the increased costs associated with the project’s estimate due to market escalation in the construction industry,” Longwell told The Sentinel this week.

This project is separate from a $24 million expansion project already in progress at the high school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations added in 1981 and 2001.

Initial renovation estimates in September 2020 placed the proposal’s overall cost at $56 million, but in March 2022, project architect Brian Haines said that projected costs had been reduced to between $45 million and $48 million by “strategizing of how and where” project money was spent.

Architectural renderings presented in March included “light” renovations to the high school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms. Plans then also involved replacing the school’s roof and food service equipment and upgrading its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access.

As presented Tuesday, the district is opting to raise its standing budget for the project from $45 million to $50 million by adding funds originally earmarked for building work at the middle school, a move that Longwell said would be a “deferral rather than an elimination” of the district’s middle school plans.

“We recognize there are still needs at the middle school and will need to return to that in the future to better assess needs and options," he said. "However, for the time being, our priority is to address the high school project."

On June 14, the school board authorized general obligation bonds totaling $9.7 million as the first of three planned borrowings intended to fund the high school renovation. Bond terms negotiated in June extend through May 15, 2050, with an average yield of 4.25%.

Scope considerations presented Tuesday for the high school would reduce the district’s estimated project price by nearly $5 million to $48,500,000.

Considerations include reducing the scope of kitchen and cafeteria renovations, a move that cuts $1.2 million from the project’s overall price without changing the cafeteria’s open floor seating capacity, efficiency, traffic flow and new structure finishes.

Also, opting for a roof recoat at the high school rather than replacement removes an additional $3.7 million from project costs. Recoating, estimated at $2.1 million, offers a 20-year warranty, energy efficiency and a “proven track record” elsewhere in the district, administrators said Tuesday.

Finally, school directors were presented with either replacing or renovating the high school’s existing pool. Replacing the pool would cost an estimated $5.8 million, while renovations there would total $2.5 million.

Proposed scope of renovations include raising the water level, filtration system replacement, and new pool deck. Proposed replacement would provide eight pool lanes but requires further design work.

“There was a consensus from the board (Tuesday) to move forward with finalizing design and bid specifications based on the recommended scope adjustments. Additionally, the board was supportive of continuing to look at the new pool option,” Longwell said this week.

District administrators are to provide further information regarding pool renovation options at the school board meeting on Sept. 27. Board authorization to advertise for project contractor bids is scheduled to take place Oct. 4, followed by review of contractor bids Nov. 22 and possible contract awards Dec. 13.

Construction would begin early next year.

Other news

In other news, the school board Tuesday approved policy changes outlining a new report card format the district is initiating this year for its elementary students.

The action revises an existing district policy, Reporting Student Progress, to correlate with how district students in grades K-5 are graded this year for report cards. The updated elementary-level monitoring and reporting system was first presented for board consideration in May by assistant superintendent Andrew Bitz.

The revised policy defines the district’s K-5 report cards as “an update to families regarding their child’s achievement in comparison to grade level expectations, growth in relationship to previous achievement, and approaches to learning,” Bitz previously said.

“In talking about approaches to learning, we will be providing information on student work habits and social skills in comparison to what would be appropriate in a similar grade or age,” Longwell said last month.

Also Tuesday, Mechanicsburg school directors recognized this year’s recipients of the district’s outstanding staff performance awards.

Honorees were:

Regular assignment, administrative category — Sandy Zettlemoyer, athletic trainer

Regular assignment, elementary category — Grace Adams, fourth-grade teacher

Regular assignment, middle school category — Anastasia Clayton, social studies teacher

Regular assignment, high school category — James Statler technology education teacher

Extra assignment, high school category — Jason Minnich., health/physical education teacher

Extra assignment, middle school category — Nicole Mukusa, learning support teacher

Extra assignment, elementary school category — Danna Hoffman, music teacher

Instructional support category — Sandra Probst, special education instructional assistant

Noninstructional support category — Jennifer Schweighart, CFO administrative assistant