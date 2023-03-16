The Mechanicsburg Area School District is considering "overhauling" its existing dress code policy that was last revised more than 20 years ago.

At an initial presentation last month, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Bitz told the Mechanicsburg Area School Board that proposed changes are based on recommendations of a committee of teachers, parents, administrators and students and “much more aligns” with a policy established by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

“We have overhauled this (existing) policy and developed a new policy to replace the old where we, one, formed a committee of students and staff to highlight concerning related to dress code; two, consider relevant case law to determine how the policy should be structured; and, three, development of the new policy,” said Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO.

At the meeting Tuesday night, however, school directors appeared divided about proposed revisions pertaining to the district’s regulations for indoor hats and headgear during a first reading of the draft policy.

As is, the district’s existing dress code policy states that “hats, sunglasses, bandanas or head coverings of any type are not permitted,” with the exception of small headbands and barrettes worn “for the purpose of restraining hair.”

In contrast, the policy draft presented Monday permits “headwear worn for religious or medical purposes” and “hair coverings, hair accessories and hairstyles connected to a student’s culture, race, ethnicity or identity,” but otherwise prohibits hats and hoods in general.

The draft lists the district’s values concerning student dress as such:

Students should be able to dress comfortably and style their hair for school in a manner that prepares them for learning without fear of, or actual unnecessary discipline or body shaming

Students have the right to be treated equitably

School staff should be trained to understand the purpose of the dress code and how to enforce it with the least impact on student learning and self-confidence

Student dress code enforcement should avoid unnecessary barriers to school attendance

In turn, the draft further states a “delegation of responsibility” to “ensure effective and equitable enforcement ... all school staff shall enforce the dress code consistently and in a manner that does not reinforce or increase marginalization or oppression of any group based on race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, cultural or religious identity, household income, body type/size, body maturity or any other protected group.”

Board president John Rupp said Tuesday that “he was all for (the policy’s) inclusion” that proposes to allow headgear under certain circumstances but objected to the proposed ban for hats and hoods outside of these parameters.

“Why should our administration decided what is appropriate headgear? Why not just let everyone wear hats ... They’re taking away (existing regulations for) spaghetti straps, but now they’re putting in something else,” Rupp stated.

“I guess I’m just old school. When you go into a building, you should take off your hat,” board member Richard Bradley responded.

School director Tracy Morgan noted that “the committee already has discussed this several times,” to which Rupp stated, “This is our policy (as a board).”

“We agree that the primary purpose behind the (school) board is to run policies,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said. “As a former high school principal, I didn’t like seeing hats, but why is it respectable or disrespectable, I really didn’t have an answer. It’s just the way I grew up.”

“I would hate to us not move forward with (this policy draft) tonight because of this one segment (regarding hats),” Leidy stated.

School directors agreed to schedule the proposed policy draft for a second board reading on April 11 on the condition that potential revisions are further considered at a board workshop meeting March 28.

“The board was comfortable with the policy as written, with a note that we would adjust the language connected to hats and hoods. The second and final reading will occur at the April 11 board meeting,” Longwell said Wednesday.

A written text of the proposed revised policy is attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.

Academic calendar approved

Also Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board finalized the district’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

The 2023-24 school year is scheduled to open with a staggered start for grades K-3 on Aug. 28, and for all district students on Aug. 29. The last day of the school year is June 6, 2024.

Leidy told the board last month that in planning next year’s itinerary, administrators “basically took last year’s calendar and rolled it over. We’ve seen some very successful elements that we’ve introduced into our school calendars that have been introduced over the past four or five years.”

