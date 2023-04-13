The Mechanicsburg Area School Board has finalized an “overhaul” to its existing dress code policy that was last updated in 2002.

The proposal was first presented to the board in February by Assistant Superintendent Andrew Bitz, who said the changes were based on recommendations of a committee of teachers, administrators and students to align more closely with a policy established by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

School directors approved the rewritten policy in a 7-2 vote Tuesday night to include changes made since reviewing an initial draft of the revised policy last month.

“The issue of the dress code was originally studied by a committee of students, staff and administrators. The committee provided feedback that was used by the administration to help develop the new policy for consideration by the board,” said Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations and CFO.

Previously, the district’s existing dress code said “hats, sunglasses, bandanas or head coverings of any type are not permitted,” with the exception of small headbands and barrettes worn “for the purpose of restraining hair.”

The policy draft presented last month permitted “headwear worn for religious or medical purposes” and “hair coverings, hair accessories and hairstyles connected to a student’s culture, race, ethnicity or identity,” but otherwise prohibited hats and hoods.

The finalized policy approved Tuesday was since revised to allow “other head coverings and hair accessories that allow the face to be visible to staff and not interfere with the line of sight of any other student or staff,” in addition to “headwear worn for religious or medical purposes.”

Voting against the proposal were school board members Richard Bradley and Ryan Hartman.

“I guess I’m just old school. When you go into a building, you should take off your hat,” Bradley said previously.

Superintendent Mark Leidy also voiced opposition to the policy as finalized Tuesday.

“I reiterate my reservations about the changes in this policy,” he said. “I do not want to diminish the work that our committee did on this policy … The reason behind this isn’t because I think we shouldn’t change a policy last revised 20 year ago, but that I believe removing hats in the classroom is a sign of respect that should not be taken out of this policy.”

During last month’s draft review, Leidy said that as a former high school principal, he didn’t like seeing hats in the classroom, “but why it is respectable or disrespectable, I really don’t know. It’s just the way I grew up.”

The policy finalized Tuesday also includes information on school staff being trained on how to enforce the new dress code consistently and without marginalizing any group or giving out unnecessary discipline.

Finalized text of the district’s revised dress code policy is attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda posted online at www.mbgsd.org.

Budget calls for tax increase

In other news, the school board unanimously adopted a proposed district general fund budget for 2023-24 that would involve a 3.25% tax increase.

The proposed budget would raise the district’s tax levy by 0.4943 mills, moving from its present rate of 15.2080 mills to 15.7023 mills for the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts July 1. Owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $191,200 would see their tax bill increase by $94 next year to $2,878.

Adjusted district revenues are projected at $90,643,207 for 2023-24, while expenses are $93,795,820. The proposed tax increase would reduce the preliminary projected deficit from $3.15 million to $2.35 million, according to draft figures presented last month by Longwell.

The 3.25% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams. One stream that equals 1.5% would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. A second stream funding the district’s operating costs would increase by 1.75%.

Next year’s largest proposed spending increases include personnel costs, which will rise by $2.25 million; staffing positions to meet program and enrollment growth, $1.25 million; facilities and construction, $1 million; and operating costs inflation and energy costs, $568,258.

The district projects a $4.5 million increase in local revenue next year that includes a 3.4% rise in earned income tax revenue. Longwell attributed the projected increase as returning to “back to normal with our EIT after the pandemic.”

The district also projects a $2,149,475 growth in real estate assessment value due to large-scale residential development in the district that includes Legacy Park, Winding Hill and Orchard Glen, as well as a jump in commercial development, particularly along the areas of Market Street and Gettysburg Pike.

However, the district expects to see a $358,597 decline in federal funding next year due to a $375,000 reduction of pandemic aid and a $16,403 loss in other federal grants.

The school board is scheduled to vote on final adoption of next year’s budget June 13. Until then, administrators said the district will continue to review next year’s proposed plan for adjustments.

Swimming pool

Finally, school directors Tuesday authorized the district to advertise for contractor bids for a planned swimming pool project at the high school.

In December 2022, the school board unanimously awarded contracts for a high school building project and authorized the district to advertise for contractor bids for the design of a new high school pool. Project construction is expected to begin later this year.

The board had previously included pool renovation as an alternate in its bidding advertisement. Until then, the panel had mulled replacing the pool for an estimated $7.8 million or renovating it for an estimated $2.5 million.

Longwell said previously that the estimated cost of a new pool still would leave the district “well within our target (total renovation) project amount of $50 million” due to lower-than-expected bids for the high school’s overall renovation work.

Plans involve a new, outside public entrance to the pool with handicap accessibility located to the right of the high school’s main front entrance and its new student services wing. There will be a separate interior accessway to the pool. The “large” exterior entry area would include public restrooms.

The board is scheduled to review submitted bids May 23 and award selected contracts June 13. Site work would begin July 1, with project completion eyed for Oct. 15, 2024.