Mechanicsburg school board approves lighting upgrades for soccer field, tennis courts

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved contracts this week to upgrade lighting at two of the district’s sports facilities while also endorsing a list of federal and state funding that the district expects to receive this year.

The district plans to replace lighting systems at the high school tennis court and Northside Elementary School soccer field, with project schedules “yet to be determined” based on upcoming facility use and contractor availability, according to district business administrator Greg Longwell.

“Both of these (lighting systems) have reached a certain point in age and needing regular repairs,” Longwell said after Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

For the tennis court lighting, the school board approved a $14,432 contract with BBEC Electrical Contractors in Mechanicsburg. That will involve removal and disposal of the facility’s quartz fixtures and horizontal mounts and installation of double bullhorns with two 375-watt LED floods lights on each existing pole, new wiring, a time clock for lighting control, plus several other job elements.

For the soccer field lighting, the board approved contracts with BBEC Electrical Contractors for $33,968 and Dauphin Electric for $84,000 for an overall project cost totaling $117,968. That project comprises installation of 36 LED light fixtures on four existing poles and new conductors with wireless controls, plus splicing existing circuits to power the new lighting.

The projects are part of ongoing evaluation the district is conducting of “a variety of facilities,” Longwell added.

Also on Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board voted to endorse a listing of federal and state grants that the district expects to receive for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

This year’s one-time federal grants allotted in response to COVID-19 include $3,492,740 from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Relief Fund, for which the district said it is continuing to work with staff and administrators to “earmark these funds for supplies, services, and staff geared towards supporting the needs of our students as determined by evidence collected throughout these next few years.”

Also for COVID-19, the district will receive a one-time Act 24 Learning Loss grant this year for $193,963 for students’ social and emotional learning, mental health and reading supports, and other related programs. An Act 24 Summer Enrichment grant for $38,781 will provide staffing and support for the district’s summer school programs, while another Act 24 grant for $38,781 will provide the same for the district’s after-school programs.

Also, a one-time ACT 24 School Improvement Accountability for $50,497 has been allocated this year to the high school for professional and paraprofessional staff salaries, and an ARP Homeless grant for $15,268 will aid with transporting homeless students in the district to and from programs assisting with growth and achievement.

Also for 2021-22, the district is slated to receive $493,663 in federal Title I funding for reading/language arts instructional assistant salaries, $94,036 for Title II instructional coach salaries, $48,357 for Title III instructional assistant/ELD salaries at the middle school and high school, and $35,145 for Title IV instructional coach salary.

The district also expects this year to receive a state Ready To Learn Block Grant for $338,503 geared toward professional development, literacy and math coaching, and full-day kindergarten. Also expected is $691,830 in Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funding for instructional assistants, special education teachers, a social worker, extended school year and contracted services, while $4,427 in supplemental IDEA funds will provide for paraprofessional staff.

