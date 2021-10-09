Mechanicsburg school board approves curriculum and credit requirements

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is revising its curriculum and credit requirements for graduating seniors starting with the Class of 2022, the school board decided Tuesday night.
The Mechanicsburg Area School Board also has approved “tweaks” to district policies for its summer school program and post-secondary attendance for high school students that administrators presented at the board’s Sept. 28 meeting.
The graduation policy changes will be initiated gradually for senior classes each year through 2025. Most changes involve phased increases of total credits required for graduation. Administrators said last week that they recommended a “phase-in process” for increases “to reflect the time that students have to take advantage of more opportunities in their schedule to take more classes.”
“It’s not about the amount of credits that we require for our students to graduate,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said during last week’s presentation. “It’s about their amount of experience.”
Until now, the district had required students to “successfully complete” 22.25 credits that included 16 credits in “major subjects,” and a 0.5 credit senior project for receiving a diploma. Changes finalized by the board this week begin with the Class of 2022 and continue with each graduating class through 2025.
The district’s current senior class is required to complete 22 credits with a senior project to graduate next June. Requirements now are 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1 credit of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 5 credits of elective courses. Completed senior projects earn 0.5 credits.
The Class of 2023, or this year’s high school juniors, now is expected to successfully complete 23.5 credits and a senior project for graduation. Requirements now are 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1.5 credits of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses. Completed senior projects earn 0.5 credits.
The Class of 2024, or this year’s high school sophomores, now must earn 24.75 credits and complete a senior project for graduation. New requirements are 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 1.75 credits of physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses. Completed senior projects earn 0.5 credits.
The Class of 2025, or this year’s high school freshmen, now is required to complete a senior project and earn 26 credits that now include 4 credits of English, 3 credits each of mathematics, science and social studies, 2 credits of arts/humanities, 2 credits physical education; 0.5 credits of health; and 6 credits of elective courses. Completed senior projects earn 0.5 credits.
The district is working on plans to initiate semester-length classes intended to give high school students more opportunities for “enrichment” and to earn more credits toward graduation.
High school principal David Harris said the approved policy changes relate to state Act 158 enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2018. The law gives Pennsylvania school districts alternatives to the state’s requirement of students attaining proficiency on Keystone Exams for algebra I, literature and biology to meet statewide graduation requirements.
Effective with the graduating class of 2023, Pennsylvania students have the option to demonstrate post-secondary preparedness through one of four additional pathways “that more fully illustrate college, career, and community readiness,” according to the state Department of Education’s website. Keystone Exams will continue as a statewide assessment, however, to comply with federal accountability requirements.
Revisions to the district’s summer school program are intended to add a “concept of enrichment,” such as instrumental music, to next year’s program in addition to remedial courses. Changes to the policy on post-secondary attendance for high school students adds dual enrollment as a consideration for students to earn college credits concurrently with high school credits.
In other news, the Mechanicsburg School Board approved a listing of naming rights Tuesday that honor past donors of the Wildcat Foundation’s Capital Campaign project at Soldiers and Sailors, John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park Stadium. Donor name plaques will be placed throughout the facility based on amounts of contributions, district business administrator Greg Longwell previously said. Honorees will be announced at a later date.
Also Tuesday, the school board authorized the district to request merchant bids for purchasing six Olympic-style swim blocks for the high school’s pool facility. The diving platforms are planned as a show of support for the district’s school swim teams, Longwell said.
Finally, school board president John Rupp presented Tracy Morgan with a certification of recognition from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for serving 20 years on the school board. “It’s such a feat to serve on a school board for four years and some people stay on even longer, like 20!” Rupp said.
“It’s always been very special to me to be serving here as a board member,” Morgan said.