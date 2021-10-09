Mechanicsburg school board approves curriculum and credit requirements

The district is working on plans to initiate semester-length classes intended to give high school students more opportunities for “enrichment” and to earn more credits toward graduation.

High school principal David Harris said the approved policy changes relate to state Act 158 enacted by Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2018. The law gives Pennsylvania school districts alternatives to the state’s requirement of students attaining proficiency on Keystone Exams for algebra I, literature and biology to meet statewide graduation requirements.

Effective with the graduating class of 2023, Pennsylvania students have the option to demonstrate post-secondary preparedness through one of four additional pathways “that more fully illustrate college, career, and community readiness,” according to the state Department of Education’s website. Keystone Exams will continue as a statewide assessment, however, to comply with federal accountability requirements.

Revisions to the district’s summer school program are intended to add a “concept of enrichment,” such as instrumental music, to next year’s program in addition to remedial courses. Changes to the policy on post-secondary attendance for high school students adds dual enrollment as a consideration for students to earn college credits concurrently with high school credits.