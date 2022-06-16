Mechanicsburg school board approves budget with 3.7% tax increase

Mechanicsburg Area School Board finalized a 2022-23 budget Tuesday night for the district that increases taxes by 3.7%, raising the district’s tax levy from its present rate of 14.6654 mills to 15.2080 mills. Under the new rate, owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $189,000 will see their tax bills increase by $103 next year to $2,762.

District revenues are projected at $85,472,525 for 2022-23, while next year’s proposed expenses are $87,658,988. With the approved tax increase, a $3.77 million deficit that the district initially faced in April has since been reduced to around $2.1 million, district business administrator Greg Longwell told The Sentinel Thursday. To counter the projected deficit, the district will draw from budgetary reserves “if needed,” he stated.

The 3.7% tax increase will be divided into two revenue streams. One stream — equaling a 1.5% increase — is dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. A second stream that funds the district’s operational costs is set to increase by 2.2%. The 3.7% increase falls below the district’s state-appointed Act 1 index limiting any potential tax increases next year to 4.2% or below.

Next year’s biggest spending increases include personnel costs rising by $3.9 million; contracted services and tuition, $1,187,556; construction financing, $648,685; and utilities, supplies and equipment, and “other adjustments,” $313,094, Longwell previously said.

The district also plans to add 14.5 staffing positions to serve a continuing expansion of the district’s programs and enrollment. Additions include two administrative positions, six professional staff, and 6.5 support staff.

For revenue next year, the district projects a $2 million decrease in federal revenue due to an anticipated decrease in federal stimulus grants initiated early in the pandemic. Overall, the district projects a $2.9 million rise in its local revenue in 2022-23 fueled by anticipated growth in real estate assessments, realty transfers, earned income tax and construction fees. State education subsidies also are projected to increase next year by $901,394, while the state’s special education subsidies to the district next year are expected to rise by $244,806.

Rebate guidelines

In other news, the board agreed to adjust the district’s property tax rebate guidelines, lowering the program’s minimum eligibility age to 72 for the 2022-23 fiscal year starting July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The current required minimum age is 73 for residents who own a primary residence in the district and fall within certain income brackets.

Currently, households with incomes totaling up to $8,000 annually qualify for a $650 tax rebate under the program, while those with yearly incomes ranging from $8,001 to $15,000 qualify for a $500 rebate. Households earning between $15,001 and $18,000 annually qualify for a $300 rebate, while those with annual incomes between $18,001 and $35,000 are eligible for a $250 rebate.

In 2021-22, the district awarded a total of $27,300 in program rebates to 83 approved property owners. In 2020-21, 75 qualifying property owners received rebates totaling $23,650, and in 2019-20, the program’s initial year, 98 property owners were given rebates totaling $31,050.

The district’s property tax rebate program guidelines are reviewed each year by the school board during the district’s annual budget development process Program applications are available online on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.

