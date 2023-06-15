The Mechanicsburg Area School Board tackled a full meeting agenda Tuesday night that ranged from finalization of a 2023-24 district budget with a 3.25% tax increase to cancellation of student water polo and placement of a district logo on a Veolia water tower.

The board adopted a proposed district general fund budget for 2023-24 that raises the district’s real estate tax levy by 0.4943 mills from its present rate of 15.2080 mills to 15.7023 mills for the upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1. Owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $191,200 can expect their tax bill increase by $94 to $2,878.

Adjusted district revenues are projected at $90,643,207, while expenses are $93,795,820. The tax increase is intended to reduce the spending plan’s preliminary deficit from $3.15 million to $2.35 million, according figures presented by Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations and CFO.

“The budget deficit is an estimate based on trends and historic data. If our actual revenue and expenditures perform at a deficit level, we will use the money from our existing fund balance to cover the difference,” Longwell said.

The 3.25% tax increase will be split into two revenue streams. One stream that equals 1.5% would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. A second stream funding the district’s operating costs would increase by 1.75%.

Next year’s largest spending increases include personnel costs, which will rise by $2.25 million; staffing positions to meet program and enrollment growth, $1.25 million; facilities and construction, $1 million; and operating costs inflation and energy costs, $568,258.

The district projects a $4.5 million increase in local revenue next year that includes a 3.4% rise in earned income tax revenue. Longwell attributed the projected increase as returning to “back to normal with our EIT after the pandemic.”

The district also projects a $2,149,475 growth in real estate assessment value due to residential development in the district that includes Legacy Park, Winding Hill and Orchard Glen, as well as a jump in commercial development, particularly along the areas of Market Street and Gettysburg Pike.

However, the district expects to see a $358,597 decline in federal funding next year due to a $375,000 reduction of pandemic aid and a $16,403 loss in other federal grants.

The school board finalized the budget in an 8-0 vote. Board vice president Brian Sanker wasn’t present to vote on Tuesday.

Natatorium and polo

The board also awarded construction contracts for a new planned natatorium at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.

Approved lowest project contracts were general construction to eciConstruction LLC for $5.7 million; HVAC construction to North Bay Mechanical Ltd. for $995,000; plumbing construction to Jay R. Reynolds Inc. for $434,000; and electrical construction for McCarty & Sons for $480,572. All totaled $7.65 million.

With estimated soft costs like inspections, fees and contingencies, the project’s total estimated price tag comes to $8.57 million, higher than an overall price estimate of $7.8 million presented to the board Feb. 28.

Plans involve a new, outside public entrance to the pool with handicap accessibility to the right of the high school’s main front entrance and its new student services wing, plus a separate interior accessway to the pool. The new exterior entry area will include public restrooms.

Site work is slated to begin June 1 with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2024.

Mechanicsburg school directors also voted Tuesday to end the district’s student water polo program. Longwell said that factors behind the district’s decision included a declining number of student participants and that “our head coach had resigned, and we could not identify a replacement through a search process.”

“In addition, water polo is not a Mid-Penn sport, which is the athletic conference that we participate in," he added. "The created scheduling challenges due to the proximity of schools who have a team that could compete against ours."

The school board also awarded contracts Tuesday for planned sewer repair work at Upper Allen Elementary School. That would involve replacing one section of the school’s sewer line and “smaller repairs to a little bit of section,” Longwell said last month.

The project’s approved lowest bidder was Detraglia Excavating and Landscaping for $93,319. Construction is expected to take around three weeks to complete this summer.

Water tank

The school board also approved a contract between the district and Veolia regarding placement of a Mechanicsburg Area School District logo on a new 300,000-gallon water tank located at 1721 S. Market St. in Upper Allen Township.

The completed tower is located across the road from Mechanicsburg Area Middle School, improving water service at the middle school, Upper Allen Elementary and Shepherdstown Elementary schools, as well as surrounding neighborhoods. The tank is supplied through an accompanying pump station.

The school district and the township began negotiations with Veolia last year for naming rights on the water tower. Upper Allen Township Manager Scott Fraser confirmed to The Sentinel Wednesday that the township has since resolved the issue with placement of a “Welcome to Upper Allen Township” tower logo.

The school district and township each contributed toward the project’s $4.58 million cost, with the district pledging $450,000. In August 2022, Upper Allen Township commissioners agreed to a total contribution amount of $250,000, with the first 50% paid by the end of 2022 and the remaining 50% paid by the end of the current fiscal quarter.

The school board Tuesday also approved the transfer of high school assistant principal Joseph Reidy to serve as high school principal effective July 1. Reidy replaces longtime high school principal David Harris, who now serves as supervisor of high school programs, a new position that school directors authorized last month.

Likewise, Sheri Woodall was appointed to serve as director of academic program at the district office effective July 1. The approved job description of director of academic program replaces the existing title of director of organizational development previously filled by Jason Baker. Baker left the district in January to serve as assistant superintendent in South Middleton School District.