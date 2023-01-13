Mechanicsburg school board approves bonds to help fund building renovations

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board Tuesday unanimously authorized the district to issue general obligation bonds totaling $30 million to help fund building renovations at the high school.

The action authorizes district administrators to begin proceedings with PFM financial advisers and the district’s solicitor for issuance of the second of the district’s three planned rounds of general obligation bonds to fund the project.

General obligation bonds are sold by local governing bodies like a school district to help fund public projects or municipal government operations, according to schwab.com. They are often backed by the taxing authority of the bond issuer, in this case the school district's ability to tax to raise funds.

“Tuesday night’s authorization for the bonds was to allow us to work with PFM on a future sale, the results from which will be presented at (the school board’s) February or March meeting,” Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, told The Sentinel Wednesday.

The planned “three-prong” borrowing for financing the renovation would total $50 million pending a third and final bond issue that would take place next year.

In June 2022, the school board authorized general obligation bonds totaling $9.7 million for the project. Bond terms negotiated then extend through May 15, 2050, with an average yield of 4.25%.

Last month, the school board unanimously awarded contracts for the project totaling $39,449,015. Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.

Also last month, Mechanicsburg school directors unanimously authorized the district to advertise for bids for the design of a new high school pool. Previously, the panel had mulled replacing the pool for an estimated $7.8 million or renovating it for $2.5 million.

Longwell has said the estimated cost of a new pool still would leave the district “well within our target (total renovation) project amount of $50 million” due to lower-than-expected bid results for the high school’s overall renovation.

“We will return later this spring with additional details on the proposed project, which will include additional details on the project’s scope and the project budget,” he said last month.

The high school renovation is separate from a $24 million expansion already in progress. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

In other news, district staff canceled a scheduled livestream of Tuesday night’s school board meeting due to technical difficulties with You Tube. However, the district has since posted a recording of the meeting on the school board’s You Tube page, https://www.youtube.com/@masdschoolboard.

