Mechanicsburg Area School District is considering increasing school meal prices for students and teachers in the 2023-24 school year.

On Tuesday night, district food services director Karen Marlin presented a proposal to the school board to raise meals prices by 10 cents at every level next year. The board is expected to vote on the proposal within a few weeks. Carlisle School Board recently raised its lunch and breakfast prices by 10 cents.

Elementary meals would cost $2.75, and secondary meals would cost $3. Adult meals would cost $4.20.

During the 2022-23 school year, the district has continued to offer a free breakfast program for students at all levels, but officials are waiting on word from the state regarding funding for 2023-24.

“Currently, the state is subsidizing free breakfast for all children. Our offer of free breakfast is contingent on the state funding the program in next year’s budget,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said Thursday.

Marlin said the district’s food services is projecting a $126,000 budget deficit for 2023-24, but that projection remains uncertain until the district’s state and federal food service subsidy amounts for next year are finalized. It is uncertain if the district will continue to receive one-time federal and state grants next year related to the pandemic, as in previous years.

“In general, there has been a 30% increase (in next year’s projected expenditures) from food costs and supplies. Mrs. Marlin was referencing a recent salary study conducted by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which was done to ensure we are offering competitive compensation to our support staff and administration,” Leidy said Thursday.

“(Next year’s) budgeted salaries include an increase of approximately 6%," he said. "Competitive compensation has especially been an issue for the district in recruiting and retaining members of our food service staff. The additional costs are associated with the adjustments from staff related to the salary study."

The district’s food services is also looking at opening a breakfast café next year in a corner of the high school’s new main entrance, Marlin said.

“Some students may not want to go all the way down to the cafeteria for breakfast. It would be sort of like a mini Rutter’s where students just go in and grab things,” she said.

Student policies

Mechanicsburg school directors also reviewed proposed changes to the policy on nonresident students. Revisions follow recommendations by the Pennsylvania School Board Association regarding Act 1 of 2022

According to the state Department of Education, Act 1 “promotes timely high school graduation and facilities equal access to academics and extracurricular activities and the removal of systemic barriers for students who experience educational instability.”

Proposed changes to Mechanicsburg’s policy for students experiencing educational stability say, “The district shall immediately admit students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other forms of educational instability, even if the required documents are unavailable, in accordance with board policy, law and regulation.”

Also, an eligible student whose parent/guardian is contracted to buy, build or rent a residence in the district may be enrolled without payment of tuition for up to nine weeks before their anticipated date of residency.

Enrolled students whose parents move out of the district may be permitted to finish the school year without paying tuition when the student is completing the final nine weeks of that year. The same is applicable for students in their senior year and for their graduation.

The district also is proposing to remove a policy for juveniles incarcerated in adult facilities for inclusion in a new proposed section, Students Experiencing Educational Instability.

A draft of the proposed policy changes is attached to Tuesday’s school board meeting agenda for public review at www.mbgsd.org. The school board is expected to vote on the revisions May 9.