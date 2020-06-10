Mechanicsburg considers delayed start to 2020-21 school year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mechanicsburg School District officials are considering opening schools two weeks later than originally scheduled for 2020-21 for post-COVID preparations.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Leidy introduced a proposal that would change the start of the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 8, the day following Labor Day.

“As we are trying to figure out where we’re going this fall, we need all the time we can get,” Leidy said. He added that the district has lost time on several ongoing construction projects due to the pandemic. Renovation/expansion projects are in the works at Elmwood Academy and Shepherdstown, Upper Allen and Broad Street elementary schools.

The proposed Sept. 8 start date is just over two weeks later than the start date of Aug. 24 that the school board approved in February.

“The biggest change would be a shift in the start date. ... The alternate calendar (presented on Tuesday) would preserve many of the traditional holiday breaks. We will be continuing to have this discussion with the board to evaluate this as a possibility,” district business administrator Greg Longwell said on Wednesday.