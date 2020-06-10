Mechanicsburg considers delayed start to 2020-21 school year

Mechanicsburg School District officials are considering opening schools two weeks later than originally scheduled for 2020-21 for post-COVID preparations.
At a virtual meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Leidy introduced a proposal that would change the start of the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 8, the day following Labor Day.
“As we are trying to figure out where we’re going this fall, we need all the time we can get,” Leidy said. He added that the district has lost time on several ongoing construction projects due to the pandemic. Renovation/expansion projects are in the works at Elmwood Academy and Shepherdstown, Upper Allen and Broad Street elementary schools.
The proposed Sept. 8 start date is just over two weeks later than the start date of Aug. 24 that the school board approved in February.
“The biggest change would be a shift in the start date. ... The alternate calendar (presented on Tuesday) would preserve many of the traditional holiday breaks. We will be continuing to have this discussion with the board to evaluate this as a possibility,” district business administrator Greg Longwell said on Wednesday.
Leidy said he would prefer that the board vote on the matter June 23, but it could wait until July after an administrative workshop is held. "I do not want to wait until August,” he told the board.
Also on Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously finalized the district’s general fund budget for 2020-21 that will raise real estate taxes by 3.1%.
The finalized plan will raise the district’s real estate tax rate to 14.1558 mills. The district’s current tax levy is 13.7302 mills, which means a property owner assessed at the district’s average value of $186,200 currently pays $2,557 annually in real estate taxes.
The district’s $78,601,132 spending plan for next year will split revenue from the tax increase into two dedicated funding streams. A funding stream that equals revenue from a 1.6% tax increase will go toward the district’s rising operating costs, while revenue equaling a 1.5% increase will go toward paying off district construction debt.
Other approved 2020-21 expenses include a $2,766,175 increase in personnel costs resulting from salary increases, along with 13½ new staff positions needed due to district enrollment growth and increased square footage in expanded district buildings.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.