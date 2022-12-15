Mechanicsburg Area School District to seek bids for design of new pool

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously awarded contracts for a high school building project and unanimously authorized the district to advertise for contractor bids relating to the design of a new high school pool.

The board decided last month to include pool renovation as a bid alternate in its bidding advertisement. Previously, the panel had mulled between options to replace (estimated to cost $7.8 million) or renovate (estimated cost $2.5 million) the pool.

Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, said last month that the estimated cost of a new pool still would leave the district “well within our target (total renovation) project amount of $50 million” due to lower-than-expected bid results for the high school’s overall renovation work.

“We will return later this spring with additional details on the proposed project, which will include additional details on the project’s scope and the project budget,” Longwell said Wednesday.

The high school building project is separate from a $24 million expansion already in progress at the school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

Project construction is expected to begin next spring.

The contracts approved on Tuesday total $34,904,453. Including soft costs, total renovation project costs are now projected at $39,449,015, which district officials said is $1.5 million less than what the district initially projected.

“The bids for (the high school renovation project) are aligned to our overall budget for construction projects at the high school," Longwell said. "As a reminder, (this project) encompasses the renovation of the existing building, which upgrades will address the needs connected to programs, enrollment and building infrastructure that involves HVAC, plumbing,etc.

“With the project’s approval, we will begin working with contractors in preparation for the next phase of construction, which will begin at the start of the new year,” he said.

Contracts awarded Tuesday were:

General construction – eciConstruction LLC, Dillsburg, $13,242,000

HVAC – North Bay Mechanical Ltd, Oxford, $9,860,000

Plumbing – Jay R. Reynolds Inc., Willow Street, $2,867,700

Electrical – Lobar Electric, Dillsburg, $5,470,000

Fire control – Johnson Controls Fire Prevention LP, Chantilly, Virginia, $486,253

Roof recoating – Tremco, Beachwood, Ohio, $2,209,400

Roof, extended warranty – Tremco, $36,700

Roof, HVAC related – Tremco, $732,400

Act 1 resolution

The school board approved an Act 1 resolution Tuesday that that limits the district from raising taxes beyond 4.8% for the 2023-24 fiscal year, the index set by the state Department of Education.

The district raised real estate taxes by 3.7% in 2021-22. The district’s present tax levy is 15.2080 mills. Due to that increase, the owner of a property assessed at $189,000 saw their 2021-22 tax bill increase by $103 to $2,762.

Support approved for project

School directors unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday authorizing contributions by the district to support a building construction project at Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center.

The career and technology center plans to undertake a construction-renovation project to its facilities in Silver Spring Township at an estimated cost of $23.5 million. Cumberland Perry administrative director Justin Bruhn said last month that the project is needed “to make sure our school has the facilities that can continue to provide career and technical program opportunities for the next generation.”

Under the resolution approved Tuesday, project expenses “shall be divided among (the center’s sponsoring) member school districts” proportionate to each district’s weighted five-year student attendance average.

School boards representing each of the center’s member school districts must approve the same resolution before the project moves forward. The center is sponsored by 13 school districts in Cumberland, Perry and York counties. Along with Cumberland Valley, other sponsoring Cumberland County districts are Big Spring, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton. West Shore School District is in both Cumberland and York counties.

Longwell said last month 98 Mechanicsburg students are enrolled at the voc-tech center and that the district’s proposed contribution “works out to the approximate amount of $141,000 annually.”

Board positions

The board re-appointed John Rupp to a one-year term as board president at a reorganization session held prior to Tuesday’s regular board meeting.

Rupp represents Region 3 in the district that comprises Mechanicsburg Borough, and is the school board’s facilities contact, PSBA/legislative representative, and Finance/Facilities committee chair. His current term expires in December 2025.

Also, Brian Sanker was re-appointed Tuesday to a one-year term as the board’s vice president. Sanker, whose term also expires in December 2025, represents Region 3 in the district comprising several precincts in Upper Allen Township. He also serves as the board’s curriculum contact, Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center representative, and on the Finance/Facilities committee.

