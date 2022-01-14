Mechanicsburg Area School District students show progress in grades during pandemic

A quarterly academic report for the first marking period of the 2021-22 school year indicates that Mechanicsburg Area School District's secondary-level students are largely holding their own despite spending much of the past two school years in virtual instruction.

Figures presented to the Mechanicsburg Area School Board Tuesday night by Assistant to the Superintendent Andrew Bitz showed that more than 90% of the district’s middle school students passed the majority of their courses for the first quarter of this school year, while nearly 89% of all district high school students did the same.

“Our teachers continue to work extremely hard to meet the needs of our students. The staff wants to help our students grow as learners," Superintendent Mark Leidy said Wednesday. "They understand the circumstances of the pandemic have impacted all of our students in different ways, and they continue to offer outstanding instruction and support."

With the onset of Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic orders in March 2020, all district buildings remained closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, with remote instruction implemented for students later that spring.

The district began the 2020-21 school year using a hybrid instruction model, with the high school, middle school and elementary levels running on weekly class schedule rotations that alternated between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) in each building. In November 2020, Mechanicsburg resumed its in-person kindergarten instruction four days each week.

In March 2021, in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings were increased from two to four days per week in March 2021, followed by an increase for in-person instruction for Elmwood Academy students in grades 4-5 to four days per week in April 2021. The district’s secondary grades remained on a hybrid schedule for the duration of that school year.

At virtual school board meetings last year, parents spoke of remote students struggling against dropped or failing grades, depression and isolation, and even hating school. In response, the district developed new remedial academic options for the summer of 2021. Eligible elementary level students received free visits from a Summer Academic Support team of “skilled educators” at their summer activities.

Likewise, the district’s high school and middle school summer programs were modified in 2021 to meet those pupils’ remedial needs. Students at all grade levels also remain eligible for in-school remedial instruction on an as-needed basis.

Results presented Tuesday for the first marking period of this year’s in-school instruction for secondary grade levels appear promising. A total of 88.61% of the district’s high school students passed all 1 or 0.5 credit courses, compared to 88.4% with hybrid instruction for the same period in 2020-21, and 85.1% for the pre-pandemic initial marking period of 2019-20

At the middle school, 93% of sixth-graders passed at least four of five core classes for the first marking period this year, up from 89% for this grade level in the same period last year, and 97% for the same time span in 2019-20.

Seventh-graders scored at 94% in passing five of six core classes for this year’s first marking period, compared to 89% for the same period last year and 93% for 2019-20.

Eighth-graders showed perhaps the most marked differences in their percentages of passing classes over the past three school years as instruction varied between remote and in-person due to the pandemic. This year, 93% of the middle school’s eighth-graders passed at least four of their five core classes during this period. Only 73% did the same at this level when hybrid instruction remained in place during 2020-21. For the same period in 2019-20, this level ranked at 93% during pre-pandemic conditions.

COVID-19 cases

In other news, Leidy reported Wednesday that in the first six school days since district students returned from winter break, the district has begun “actively monitoring 458 individuals as positives for COVID-19 exposures or symptoms and a total of 168 COVID-19 positive individuals that includes 34 staff members.

“As a reference, we had 261 cases from the first day of school (this year) through Dec. 1. We had 236 total for all of last school year,” he said.

Leidy said last month that he’s concerned about the district’s quarantine numbers and wants to see the state Department of Health change its basis for mandating school quarantines. He and other superintendents from districts within the Capital Area Intermediate Unit recently joined a coalition led by the CAIU for this purpose.

“Right now, it’s based on a person’s proximity to another person who’s (COVID-19) positive,” Leidy said previously. “We’re trying to get the state to move it from close-contact quarantine basis to symptomatic quarantine basis. In other words, a person wouldn’t be required to quarantine unless they’re showing symptoms.”

This week, he said the CDC’s recent reduction of its mandated length of COVID related quarantine and isolation from 10 days to five days “will make a significant difference in our ability to keep students and staff and school.”

New positions

The board approved job descriptions Tuesday for two positions that will be created in the district’s business office.

“As a growing district, this is what we need to add to our staff to support our buildings and classrooms, and the district’s systems,” said Greg Longwell, the district’s chief financial officer.

The assistant business manager/controller will be responsible for daily management of the district’s business office, and maintaining and producing timely monthly and yearly financial reports for the district and such affiliated organizations as the Wildcat Foundation and its booster clubs. Other responsibilities include implementing and overseeing internal control for all finance matters, as well as assisting Longwell in the district’s budget process and “benchmarking of various financial measures.”

The supervisor of accounting services will be responsible for organizing and maintaining district accounting, payroll and purchasing functions, and overseeing daily operations related to employee benefits, accounts receivable, student activity, agency, trust and food service accounting. This position also is responsible for supervising the district’s business office support staff,.

Longwell said the district plans to advertise for potential candidates to for these jobs.

