Mechanicsburg Area School District "strongly recommends" masks for unvaccinated students

The Mechanicsburg Area School District updated its health and safety plan for the upcoming school year to read “strongly recommend” that unvaccinated students wear masks inside district buildings as schools reopen next week.
The updated plan falls short of imposing a mask mandate inside district buildings for now, but the district is requiring masks on all school transportation by order of the state Department of Education.
The updates were announced by Superintendent Mark Leidy in a video distributed to district families late last week and were also discussed at a Mechanicsburg Area School Board meeting on Tuesday night. Changes affect the district’s 2021-22 district health and safety plan that the school board approved on Aug. 10. The plan listed face masks as optional for district students and staff.
The Mechanicsburg community’s division regarding student masking continued prior to Tuesday’s school board meeting as two crowds gathered outside, standing yards apart from each other. The school board’s regular workshop meeting Tuesday didn’t offer public comment periods. One opponents’ sign read, “Parents’ Voice, Parents’ Choice,” while a mask/vaccine proponent posted, “Follow the Science and Teach."
“Since last year, I’ve learned that this is a situation that’s bigger than any of us,” Leidy said Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cumberland County, with 61 new cases reported by the state for the county on Wednesday. The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43, the highest since April 30. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 256.15, the highest number since May 8.
Leidy said Tuesday that the district won’t mandate universal masking at this time because no such mandates have been issued so far by state agencies or the CDC.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers back to Harrisburg immediately to work on a bill to order schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.
“The CDC makes guidelines, and the (state) Deptartment of Health is pretty much following CDC guidelines,” Leidy said.
“We’re asking parents to monitor your child’s health. If your child is not feeling well with (COVID) symptoms, please keep them at home. That is how parents can support keeping children in schools,” Leidy said.
A large portion of the district’s students are under age 12, which renders them ineligible to receive COVID vaccines at this point, although recent media reports indicate that pediatric vaccines are in the works and could be approved by the FDA by early next year.
”We are well aware that many of our students aren’t eligible for the vaccine, so that's why we’re strongly recommending masks for unvaccinated individuals," Leidy said. "The guidance that we’re getting is that if you are vaccinated, you are different. Ninety-five percent of all COVID patients in hospitals now aren’t vaccinated. We are asking for our parents to take this into account. We’re asking for the cooperation of parents."
“I do believe that this is a sound decision, but you’d better believe we’ll be on it,” said school board member Joshua Rhodes, an area physician who participates in a district advisory panel of doctors representing UPMC and Penn State Health regarding pandemic practices.
A district “team” reportedly will continue to monitor case numbers and other factors affecting the community daily throughout the upcoming school year. Like many other area school districts, Mechanicsburg’s health and safety plan is subject to increased mitigation measures that could include universal masking in such instances as student quarantine numbers rising high enough to disrupt education, direct virus transmission or spread within a building.
According to district protocol, however, a vaccinated person in close contact with a positive case doesn’t require quarantine, nor does a masked unvaccinated person need to do so if exposed to a positive person who’s also masked.