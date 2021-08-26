Mechanicsburg Area School District "strongly recommends" masks for unvaccinated students

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cumberland County, with 61 new cases reported by the state for the county on Wednesday. The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 49.43, the highest since April 30. Its 14-day per capita rate sits at 256.15, the highest number since May 8.

Leidy said Tuesday that the district won’t mandate universal masking at this time because no such mandates have been issued so far by state agencies or the CDC.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers back to Harrisburg immediately to work on a bill to order schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms.

“The CDC makes guidelines, and the (state) Deptartment of Health is pretty much following CDC guidelines,” Leidy said.

“We’re asking parents to monitor your child’s health. If your child is not feeling well with (COVID) symptoms, please keep them at home. That is how parents can support keeping children in schools,” Leidy said.