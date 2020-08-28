Mechanicsburg Area School District starts considering building expansion plans for high school, middle school

As the Mechanicsburg Area School District continues to reopen schools Sept. 8 on an uncharted course, district officials said they’re also looking ahead to a proposal in the works that would start building expansion or renovation work at the high school and middle school by 2021.
In a district finance and facilities meeting held prior to Tuesday’s school board meeting, architect Brian Haines of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented architectural renderings developed with district staff over the summer of proposed renovations at the middle school and proposed renovations and expansion at the high school.
The the high school addition would include large group instruction areas, new science classrooms and labs, regular classrooms and collaborative areas. All of those will support the district’s vision for secondary programs, Longwell said on Wednesday.
At the middle school, proposed renovations located below the media center would add areas for collaboration and small group instruction along with two labs. Another student collaboration area would be within the cafeteria.
“Like the high school addition, the design is to support the district’s vision for secondary programs,” district business administrator Greg Longwell said. “These are initial designs and subject to adjustment as we refine the scope of each project.”
Haines said he would return to the district on Sept. 8 with cost estimates for the projects. Design development for proposed work at both buildings is expected to wrap up in October. The district possibly could advertise for project contractor bids next winter and start construction on one of the buildings by Spring 2021.
School opening plans update
The high school, middle school and elementary levels are initiating weekly class schedule rotations this year that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) in each building. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
District administrators said earlier that the Hybrid Phase isn’t intended to remain permanent at the high school and middle school. Leidy has said he’d like to see the upper grades transition to full-time classroom instruction if conditions make it possible.
Nearly 700 district students have already signed up this year for CAOLA cyber instruction offered through the school district and the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, Leidy said Tuesday. The program allows students to pursue cyber education while remaining in the district.
In another development this week, the district has completed its student transportation routes for 2020-21 and is finalizing students’ bus stop assignments. The district plans to send bus stop information to district families later this week, district business administrator Greg Longwell said on Wednesday.
Leidy also reiterated on Tuesday that social distancing practices and correct placement of face masks are required by the district for all students and staff at every grade level. In accordance with the order of Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine, all students and staff must wear a face covering while on school transportation, in hallways, and in classes where 6-feet of social distancing is not possible.
Concerned about COVID-19?
