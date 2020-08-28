Mechanicsburg Area School District starts considering building expansion plans for high school, middle school

Haines said he would return to the district on Sept. 8 with cost estimates for the projects. Design development for proposed work at both buildings is expected to wrap up in October. The district possibly could advertise for project contractor bids next winter and start construction on one of the buildings by Spring 2021.

School opening plans update

The high school, middle school and elementary levels are initiating weekly class schedule rotations this year that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) in each building. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.

District administrators said earlier that the Hybrid Phase isn’t intended to remain permanent at the high school and middle school. Leidy has said he’d like to see the upper grades transition to full-time classroom instruction if conditions make it possible.

Nearly 700 district students have already signed up this year for CAOLA cyber instruction offered through the school district and the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, Leidy said Tuesday. The program allows students to pursue cyber education while remaining in the district.