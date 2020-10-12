Mechanicsburg Area School District secures funding for high school expansion project

The Mechanicsburg Area School District has secured funding for a proposed building expansion at the high school that could be in place by 2022 pending school board approval.
The Mechanicsburg Area School Board adopted a resolution Oct. 5 that authorizes the issuance of General Obligation Bonds Series 2020 totaling $32,290,000. Of that, the district plans to set aside $22,290,000 for a proposed expansion and renovation project at the high school that could get underway by spring 2021.
The high school addition would include large group instruction areas, new science classrooms and labs, regular classrooms and collaborative areas, according to architect sketch plans presented at a district finance and facilities committee meeting on Aug. 25.
The high school addition’s estimated costs were updated last month at a total of $19,687,710. That was a reduction from an original estimate of $20,283,774 presented to the school board in March. Since then, district officials said they reduced previous costs by “refining” the proposed building’s square footage.
The district also has recently considered renovating the existing high school building but has delayed borrowing for that project. That work holds an estimated cost of $55,759,150.
Likewise, district officials also recently set aside a proposal to renovate the middle school. Superintendent Mark Leidy advised the school board to delay the consideration as the district’s full financial effects from COVID remain unclear.
The district plan to use the bond issue’s remaining $10 million for the completion of a yearslong project that renovated and/or expanded all of the district elementary schools. The project’s final stop is an expansion and renovation project at Northside Elementary School scheduled to begin next spring.
The total estimated price of the Northside project is $15,955,187, but the district plans to fund the remaining estimated amount from previous borrowings, Longwell said previously.
Planned work at Northside involves constructing a single-story addition with four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a media center. An addition to the school’s existing kitchen is also in the works, as well as renovations to the existing media center. A site reconfiguration is also on tap to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.
The district is hosting a virtual public hearing about the upcoming Northside Elementary project at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. A virtual link for event now has been posted on the district’s website and will become live at the time of the hearing.
