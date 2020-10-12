Mechanicsburg Area School District secures funding for high school expansion project

The Mechanicsburg Area School District has secured funding for a proposed building expansion at the high school that could be in place by 2022 pending school board approval.

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board adopted a resolution Oct. 5 that authorizes the issuance of General Obligation Bonds Series 2020 totaling $32,290,000. Of that, the district plans to set aside $22,290,000 for a proposed expansion and renovation project at the high school that could get underway by spring 2021.

The high school addition would include large group instruction areas, new science classrooms and labs, regular classrooms and collaborative areas, according to architect sketch plans presented at a district finance and facilities committee meeting on Aug. 25.

The high school addition’s estimated costs were updated last month at a total of $19,687,710. That was a reduction from an original estimate of $20,283,774 presented to the school board in March. Since then, district officials said they reduced previous costs by “refining” the proposed building’s square footage.

The district also has recently considered renovating the existing high school building but has delayed borrowing for that project. That work holds an estimated cost of $55,759,150.

