Mechanicsburg Area School District proposes updates to threats and weapons policies

The Mechanicsburg Area School District proposed initiating a new policy addressing “the need for an immediate and effective response” in instances of threats involving the district.

The district also proposed updates to its existing policies concerning weapons, hazing, bullying and cyberbullying, emergency preparedness and response, and school security personnel.

“The district’s new (proposed) policies update language to better match the district’s procedures to threat response. These updates were prompted by changes to the Pennsylvania Public School Code ... regarding trauma, safe schools and threat assessment,” Superintendent Mark Leidy told The Sentinel on Thursday.

District officials presented drafts of the proposed new policy, Threats & Threat Assessment, and proposed revisions to the existing policies for consideration by the Mechanicsburg Area School Board at workshop meeting Tuesday night. The board is scheduled to vote on finalizing the changes as presented on May 10.

A summary of the proposed changes, as well as full drafts of new and revised policies, are posted for public review with Tuesday’s meeting agenda on the district’s website.

Changes

According to the summary, the district developed the proposed Threats & Threat Assessment policy “to address the requirements” of a state School Code section regarding threat assessment at schools that includes specifications for school threat assessment teams, and threat assessment guidelines, training and information materials.

As proposed, the new policy prohibits “any district student from communicating threats directed at a student, employee, board member, community member or property owned, leased or being used by the district.”

Under the proposal, the school board would direct the district’s superintendent or designee, in consultation with the school safety and security coordinator, to establish a threat assessment team and “develop procedures for accessing and intervening” with students “whose behavior may indicate a threat to the safety of the student, other students, school employees, school facilities, the community and others.”

The proposed policy also cites definitions of related terms, delegation of responsibility, guidelines, and information pertaining to students, parents/guardians and staff in such instances.

“As part of our threat assessment process, we often work with law enforcement to determine whether the threat is imminent or not," Leidy said. "If it is imminent, we utilize trained professionals from law enforcement and our internal staff to enact an emergency response plan."

“For less severe threats, we have an internal process through which we grade the severity the threat," he added. "These responses can include a variety of internal stakeholders (administrators, teachers, counselors) where we implement different measures based on the level of the threat involved and potentially could lead to police involvement if necessary.”

In December, the district responded to an alleged threat involving a Mechanicsburg Middle School student in Upper Allen Township. Upper Allen police then reported in a news release that they were made aware that information was being disseminated through social media that a student had made threats of violence at the school building on an unspecified date. An investigation was launched in cooperation with Mechanicsburg Borough Police and school district administrators.

In a December followup email regarding the incident, Leidy told district families “that individuals of concern do not attend school during an investigation, which in this case, is currently ongoing.”

“One of our biggest challenges with any situation that involves social media are the rumors that inevitably begin to emerge before we can complete an investigation of the issue,” Leidy said Thursday. “The threat assessment process, the involvement of law enforcement professionals and the partnership of our parents and community are invaluable in keeping our schools safe.”

Policy updates

Proposed revisions to the district’s existing weapon policy include a directive for district staff to report a student to the district’s threat assessment team in instances “where the behavior of a student in possession of a weapon indicates a threat to the safety of the students, other students, school employees, school facilities, the community or others.” This policy was last updated in October 2013.

Drafted revisions to the district’s existing hazing policy include a directive for staff to report a student to the threat assessment team under the same criteria listed in the weapons policy draft. This policy was last revised by the district in May 2021.

Draft changes to the districts’ existing bullying/cyberbullying policy follow revisions to the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s policy for such. PSBA revisions instruct a school district staff to report a student to the threat assessment team under the same circumstances relating to bullying or cyberbullying. This policy was last updated by the district in May 2021.

A primary update proposed for the district’s existing emergency response policy is inclusion of language specific to recommended physical security assessments. “While these are not a legal requirement, we conduct annual security assessments in-house, and we generally conduct assessments by the Pennsylvania State Police every five years or so,” district officials stated.

The emergency response policy was last updated by the district in December 2019.

Finally, the district is proposing to update its existing policy for school security personnel to include the school safety and security coordinator’s annual report to the school board as specifically in reference to threat assessment.

“We remain confident that our threat response is consistent with keeping our students and staff safe. Through the individual situations we have experienced, we have been able to navigate threats while ensuring the safety of all students and staff,” Leidy said Thursday.

