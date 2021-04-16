Mechanicsburg Area School District proposes tax increase to help cover budget deficit

District officials said personnel costs, including contracted salaries and benefits, are expected to rise by more than $1.6 million next year, while technology expenses are projected to rise by $575,657 due to anticipated replacement of a student Chromebook series. Transportation costs are projected to increase next year by $85,995.

The district is also proposing to add a total of 6.5 staff positions due to increased enrollment projections for next year. Student enrollment is predicted to jump next year to 4,575 from a current total of 4,275. Since 2016-17, enrollment has grown by 727 additional students, a 20% increase.

District officials said new positions next year would include a personal care aid for student services, a Kindergarten Academy instructional aide, a facilities custodian, a middle school classroom teacher, and a part-time district office administrative assistant. An existing administrative position would be reduced by reassignment.

Meanwhile, the district anticipates a $19,450 reduction in its cost center operations for next year, which Superintendent Mark Leidy noted “as a credit to the efforts of our staff and administrators throughout the district.”