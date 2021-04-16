Mechanicsburg Area School District proposes tax increase to help cover budget deficit

Property owners in the Mechanicsburg Area School District could pay more next year in real estate taxes if the district enacts a tax increase proposed for 2021-22.
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, district administrators presented an updated district budget draft for 2021-22 that includes a proposed tax increase of 3.6%. The proposed increase meets the district’s state-issued Act 1 tax increase index for the upcoming fiscal year of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
As proposed, the district’s tax levy would rise to 14.6654 mills next year, up from this year’s current rate of 14.1558 mills. An owner of a property assessed at the district’s current median value of $189,000 would see their tax bill increase by $96 next year to $2,771.
District revenues project at $77,512,389 for 2021-22, while next year’s proposed expenses are $83,937,825. The resulting deficit of $6,425,436 would reduce to a current projected deficit of $2,154,557 by increased revenue from next year’s proposed tax increase.
The proposed 3.6% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams next year. One stream — equaling a 1.5% increase — would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. The remaining stream, from a 2.1% increase, would go toward rising district operation costs, district officials said.
District officials said personnel costs, including contracted salaries and benefits, are expected to rise by more than $1.6 million next year, while technology expenses are projected to rise by $575,657 due to anticipated replacement of a student Chromebook series. Transportation costs are projected to increase next year by $85,995.
The district is also proposing to add a total of 6.5 staff positions due to increased enrollment projections for next year. Student enrollment is predicted to jump next year to 4,575 from a current total of 4,275. Since 2016-17, enrollment has grown by 727 additional students, a 20% increase.
District officials said new positions next year would include a personal care aid for student services, a Kindergarten Academy instructional aide, a facilities custodian, a middle school classroom teacher, and a part-time district office administrative assistant. An existing administrative position would be reduced by reassignment.
Meanwhile, the district anticipates a $19,450 reduction in its cost center operations for next year, which Superintendent Mark Leidy noted “as a credit to the efforts of our staff and administrators throughout the district.”
Despite the proposed tax increase, the district’s 2021-21 budget draft still carries a projected $2,154,557 deficit. Although employee teamwork helped to reduce the deficit to its current level, district business administrator Greg Longwell said there’s more to come.
“The district will utilize committed an unassigned fund balance reserves to fund the (district’s proposed 2021-22 budget draft’s) deficit of $2,154,557,” Longwell told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
Although the district expects to receive a third round of stimulus funds for 2021-22 estimated at $2,792,205, the extra funds won’t fix next year’s projected budget deficit, district administrators told the school board on Tuesday. Instead, the district plans to use stimulus funds to pay its rising charter education fees.
“The district has been particularly affected by increased enrollment in cyber schools, which includes both commercial cyber schools and the district’s in-house program. As a result, costs connected to cyber education have increased dramatically. The (2021-22) budget will require an adjustment of approximately $2.5 million to absorb increased costs connected to cyber education. Our stimulus money will be used to offset one-time expenses in the budget, some of which are the direct result of increased costs for cyber education,” Longwell said Wednesday.
The school board is scheduled to vote on adopting the district’ proposed final budget for 2021-22 at a special meeting April 27. The board will vote on a final district general fund budget for next year on June 8.