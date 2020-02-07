Mechanicsburg Area School District proposes meeting to discuss recreation department issues

Last fall, Upper Allen Township officials sent a letter to the school district, which was copied to Mechanicsburg Borough and Shiremanstown Borough, indicating the township commissioners voted unanimously on Sept. 18 to terminate the agreement, effective June 30, 2020, though it would be open to negotiating alternative funding options.

The letter said the township does not want to participate in the agreement as it is currently structured for this cycle, which runs through June 30. Fraser said then that alternative funding options had been discussed in a previous meeting with the school district.

School district officials saw Upper Allen’s termination of the current agreement as a potential problem for its recreational programming and expressed concerns about maintaining programs at a school board meeting in October 2019.

Under the 2018-19 agreement, Upper Allen Township contributed $57,451 to the department, while Mechanicsburg Borough contributed $25,547 and Shiremanstown contributed $3,959. The school district covers the other costs of programming and runs the recreation department.