Mechanicsburg Area School District proposes changes to student discipline policies

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is proposing changes to its policies for student discipline and controlled substances/paraphernalia to clarify certain definitions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court case.

“The policy revisions for Policy 218–Student Discipline and Policy 227–Controlled Substances are being revised to clarify circumstances under which the district can address student behavior both on campus and off campus,” district Director of Business Operations/CFO Greg Longwell told The Sentinel.

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board had its initial review Feb. 24 of the proposed revisions that Assistant to the Superintendent Andrew Bitz said “tied together” because “they both have to do with student discipline.”

“We spent as much time with our solicitor working on these as we have any policy in the district," Superintendent Mark Leidy told the school board. "There are just so many scenarios to which this applies. It’s been recommended to us by the PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association), and even though it’s in the language (proposed) here, it still leaves a lot of questions to how we can apply this."

School directors are expected to vote on the changes within the next several weeks.

Proposed changes to the student discipline policy involves further clarification of circumstances to which the Code of Student Conduct and board policy applies to student behavior on an off campus.

According to a summary posted with Tuesday’s online meeting agenda, the updates result from a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 in Mahanoy Area School District vs. B.I.

The court ruled that the Mahanoy Area School District violated the First Amendment rights of a student who posted vulgar language and gestures on social media outside of school hours.

Additional text proposed for the district’s policy for “on and off-campus activities” says, “This policy and the (district’s) Code of Conduct apply to the behavior of students at all times during the time they are under the supervision of the school or at any time during while on school property, while present at school-organized activities, and while traveling to or from school and school-sponsored activities, or at other times while riding in school-provided means of transportation (“on-campus”)."

The revised policy and Code of Conduct also would apply to a list of student behavior that would replace a listing in the existing policy.

“The crux of these (proposed) changes has to do with the section on on- and off-campus behavior that we, as a school district, have the ability to take disciplinary action," Bitz said. "There’s been some pretty significant case laws in the past few years, particularly around off-campus activities."

Bitz said the revised definitions “apply a higher standard” of expected student behavior. Those new definitions are:

Conduct that “involves, threatens or makes more likely violence, use of force or “or other serious harm directed at students, staff or the school environment”

The conduct that “materially and substantially disrupts or interferes with the school environment or the educational process, such as school activities, school work, discipline, safety and order on school property or at school functions.”

Conduct that “interferes with or threatens to interfere with the rights of students or school staff or the safe and orderly operation of the schools and their programs”

Conduct involving theft or vandalism of school property

Proximity, timing or motive for conduct in question “or other factors pertaining to the conduct otherwise establish a direct connection to attendance at school, to the school community, or to a school-sponsored activity,” including, but not limited to “conduct that would violate the Code of Student Conduct if it occurred in school that is committed to furtherance of a plan made or agreed to in school, or acts of vandalism directed at the property of school staff because of their status as school staff.”

Another proposed addition to the policy says, “When a student’s behavior indicates a threat to the safety of the student, other students, school employees, school facilities, the community or others, district staff shall report the student to (the district’s) threat assessment team in accordance with applicable law and Board policy.”

Proposed revisions to Policy 227–Controlled Substances/Paraphernalia refer to text in Policy 2018 Student Discipline that says “where school administrators should be directed when considering consequences for a student’s conduct occurring off school property or during non-school hours,” according to a summary posted with Tuesday’s online meeting agenda.

“The (proposed) changes here really just mirror the (proposed revised) statements in Policy 2018,” Bitz said.

Proposed policy revisions also refer to the district’s Student Assistance Policy, and several other additions:

For the policy’s stated purposes, “under the influence shall include any consumption or ingestion of controlled substances by a student.”

Listed guidelines would include, “No student may be admitted to a program that seeks to identify and rehabilitate the potential abuser without the intelligent, voluntary and aware consent of the student and parent/guardian.”

Regarding “off-campus activities,” “This policy shall also apply to student conduct that occurs off school property or during non-school hours to the same extent as provided in Board policy on student conduct.”

Finally, “Delegation of Responsibility” administrative regulations “to identify and control substance abuse in the schools” would change to: Establish procedures to suspected of using, possessing, being under the influence, or distributing controlled substances Disseminate to students, parents/guardians and staff the Board policy and administrative regulations governing student use of controlled substances Provide education concerning the dangers of abusing controlled substances Establish procedures for education and readmission to school of students convicted of offenses involving controlled substances.



