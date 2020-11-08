Mechanicsburg Area School District projects deficit to deal with for 2021-22

Mechanicsburg Area School District’s finance administrator presented a very preliminary draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget recently that indicates balancing next year’s books won’t be quick nor easy during the pandemic.
At a district finance/facilities committee meeting on Oct. 27, district finance administrator Greg Longwell presented a list of “assumed” revenues and expenditures for next year that indicates an estimated budget deficit of $2,652,143. For now, the district’s total expenditures for 2021-22 are projected at $80,735,306, while next year’s total revenues are projected to fall short at $78,053,163.
However, the district has previously faced similar deficit predictions at this point for other following years, but managed to reduce those amounts before budget finalization, Longwell said.
Additionally, figures used for current estimates for next year are “assumed,” meaning that the predicted figures are based partly on what’s occurred in the recent past as well as current trends. The district doesn’t expect to have exact figures for its local, state and federal revenues for 2021-22 until the first half of next year.
“I would say that all is not lost at this point. We need to continue to monitor and update our figure and continue making adjustments,” Longwell told the finance/facilities committee at the October virtual meeting.
Total estimated spending increases in the district’s 2021-22 budget were $2,124,174, which includes a $1,453,647 increase in personnel costs involving updates based on contractual increases, staff turnover and increased district contributions to the state’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System, or PSERS, Longwell told The Sentinel.
Next year’s revenues are projected to include $58,308,831 from local sources, $19,048.366 in state funds, and a flat federal rate of $695,966, the same it did federally for this year. The district possibly could receive a federal pandemic stimulus for 2021-21 as it did this year, but that remains unknown.
State and local funds are expected to increase for next year, but how much remains uncertain. Next year’s local revenues amount remains variable due to the uncertain effect the pandemic will continue to have and what amounts the district collects next year in local earned income taxes, real estate and real estate transfer taxes, and other factors.
The district’s state-issued Act 1 tax increase index for 2021-22 is 3.6%, of which the district already has dedicated a certain 1.5% increase for debt service on ongoing building projects. The district hasn’t decided whether to approve the remaining 2.1% that the state would allow for a tax increase next year.
In June 2020, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board unanimously finalized the district’s general fund budget for 2020-21 that raised real estate taxes by 3.1%. The finalized plan raised the district’s real estate tax rate to 14.1558 mills from the previous year’s rate of 13.7302 mills.
Administrators plan to present an Act 1 resolution for the school board’s approval in December 2020 that would ensure any tax increase the district would initiate for 2021-22 wouldn’t surpass that year’s state index of 3.6%.
The school board is scheduled to approve a proposed final general fund budget for next year in April 2021 after a review of the district’s annual operating budgets the previous month. A final general fund budget for 2021-22 is expected to be authorized by the board in June 2021.
Northside expansion
Also on Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School District conducted an Act 34 hearing as required by the state Department of Education for the upcoming building expansion and renovation project at Northside Elementary. Speakers included district solicitor Gareth Pahoka, Sean Douty of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates architects, and Melissa Hughes of PFM Financial Advisors, LLC,
The purpose of the hearing included an explanation of why the project is needed, details of the planned building expansions and the educational programs they will serve, estimated project costs, and an opportunity for public comment. No residents or district staff commented during the virtual hearing, however.
The original Northside Elementary building was constructed in 1967. The existing building includes 12 regular classrooms, one special education classroom, one shared art/music classroom, two modular classrooms, a dedicated library and a multipurpose room serving both gym and cafeteria functions.
The hearing booklet said, “While the existing classrooms are adequately sized, they are insufficient in number to support the educational program. In addition, there is little or no educational support space within the existing building for needs such as small group instruction, faculty preparation or dedicated rooms for art and music.”
The projected project scope involves a single-story classroom addition with a two-story connecting stair/elevator lobby/multipurpose room addition with a new kitchen, lobby, conference room, complete renovation and expansion of the existing lobby and adjacent administrative spaces, complete renovation/conversion of existing multipurpose room to new media center, new secure building entrance, complete renovation of existing classroom wings, and more.
The Mechanicsburg Area School Board adopted a resolution Oct. 5 that authorizes the issuance of General Obligation Bonds Series 2020 totaling $32,290,000. Of that, the district plans to set aside $22,290,000 for a proposed expansion and renovation project at the high school that could get underway by spring 2021.
The total estimated price of the Northside project is $15,955,187 and is included in the borrowing, with the district planning to fund the remaining estimated amount from previous borrowings.
The school board is expected to review construction contractor bids for the project early next spring, with groundbreaking expected in spring 2021.