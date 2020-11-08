Mechanicsburg Area School District projects deficit to deal with for 2021-22

Total estimated spending increases in the district’s 2021-22 budget were $2,124,174, which includes a $1,453,647 increase in personnel costs involving updates based on contractual increases, staff turnover and increased district contributions to the state’s Public School Employees’ Retirement System, or PSERS, Longwell told The Sentinel.

Next year’s revenues are projected to include $58,308,831 from local sources, $19,048.366 in state funds, and a flat federal rate of $695,966, the same it did federally for this year. The district possibly could receive a federal pandemic stimulus for 2021-21 as it did this year, but that remains unknown.

State and local funds are expected to increase for next year, but how much remains uncertain. Next year’s local revenues amount remains variable due to the uncertain effect the pandemic will continue to have and what amounts the district collects next year in local earned income taxes, real estate and real estate transfer taxes, and other factors.

The district’s state-issued Act 1 tax increase index for 2021-22 is 3.6%, of which the district already has dedicated a certain 1.5% increase for debt service on ongoing building projects. The district hasn’t decided whether to approve the remaining 2.1% that the state would allow for a tax increase next year.