Mechanicsburg Area School District plans new report card format for elementary students

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board is proposing policy changes that would outline a new report card format the district plans this year for its elementary students.

At a meeting Tuesday night, board members reviewed proposed revisions to an existing district policy, Reporting Student Progress, to correspond with how district students in grades K-5 this year are graded for report cards. The policy changes would correspond with an updated elementary-level monitoring and reporting system for the district that assistant superintendent Andrew Bitz first presented to the school board in May.

“We have continued to evolve our report card format at the elementary level," district director of financial operations/CFO Greg Longwell told The Sentinel. "The proposed changes to policy will align to our new model for student report cards. The new model will provide parents with feedback on student achievement, student growth, and approaches too learning,”

As proposed, policy revisions would replace the district’s C, P and E pre-coronavirus pandemic format for report cards in grades K-3 that the policy currently lists, whereas “C” indicated consistency, “P” represented progress, and “E” meant a student was experiencing difficulty.

Students in grades 4-5 were graded pre-pandemic using a mixed basis of traditional letter grades in core content areas and the C, P and E format in fine arts, according to Bitz.

Then, of course, the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 quickly changed things.

“From the start of the pandemic until now, K-5 all received fully narrative report cards due to the shifting nature of instruction in the aftermath of our school closure and year in hybrid learning,” Bitz said Friday.

As currently proposed, policy revisions would define the district’s K-5 report cards as “an update to families regarding their child’s achievement in comparison to grade level expectations, growth in relationship to previous achievement, and approaches to learning.”

“In talking about approaches to learning, we will be providing information on student work habits and social skills in comparison to what would be appropriate in a similar grade or age.” Longwell said.

All report card formats previously listed in the existing policy for grades K-12 would be replaced with the new format upon school board approval. The board is expected to vote on finalizing changes in upcoming weeks.

In the meantime, the district proposes no changes to its existing report card format for secondary students, grades 6-12. Instead, these students will continue to receive grades based a percentage scale wherein “A” denotes an grade average between 93-100%, “B” means an average between 85-92%, “C” is 76-84%, “D” is 70-75%, and “F” is 70% or below.

The district will continue issuing report cards this year to all K-12 students at least every nine weeks.

Other news

In other news, district officials continued an update presented to the school board earlier this month regarding a high school renovation project that’s planned for next year.

On Aug. 12, Superintendent Mark Leidy advised Mechanicsburg Area School Board members that “current market conditions appear to have added nearly 20% to the original estimates for this project.”

At that time, Leidy noted that district had returned to “reviewing the scope of the project and the financing plan to determine how we can best address changing market conditions.”

Since then, district administrators have worked with school directors “to identify options to address the additional $8 million in cost. These options include adjustments to the scope of the project and additional considerations connected to project financing,” Longwell said this week.

Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates in Mechanicsburg, presented updated architectural renderings in March of the project to renovate portions of the high school at a district finance/facilities meeting. Plans include a series of “light” renovations to the school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms.

The project would also replace the school’s roof and food service equipment and upgrade its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access.

The project is separate from a $24 million expansion work currently underway at the school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations added in 1981 and 2001.

On June 14, the school board authorized general obligation bonds totaling $9.7 million as the first of three planned borrowings intended to fund the high school renovation. Bond terms negotiated in June extend through May 15, 2050, with an average yield of 4.25%.

“Throughout the design process, we have been targeting a budget of $45 million, which is an estimate for the project that has been designed… The project we had been planning is now estimated at a cost of $43 million, which represents an increase of $8 million,” Longwell said this week.

Leidy said earlier this month that the district remains “hopeful” to start work on the high school renovation project by early next year.