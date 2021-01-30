Mechanicsburg Area School District looks at revision for age to start kindergarten

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials are mulling several proposed changes to existing policies that would affect when children could enter kindergarten or first grade and add to the district’s definitions for tobacco use.

At a virtual school board meeting Tuesday night, district and building administrators presented the board members with proposed revisions to the district’s existing policy on the admission of studets.

Currently, children who turn 5 by Sept. 30 may start kindergarten classes in that same school year. Those turning 6 by Sept. 30 may enter first grade in the district that same school year.

Kathleen Healey, principal of Kindergarten Academy, told the school board Tuesday that the state Department of Education “urges us to change every couple of years. Nearly every other district in the state does (Sept. 1). In fact, Healey said she even delayed her own daughter from starting kindergarten in the district for another year even though she qualified by turning 5 on Sept. 22.