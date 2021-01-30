Mechanicsburg Area School District looks at revision for age to start kindergarten

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials are mulling several proposed changes to existing policies that would affect when children could enter kindergarten or first grade and add to the district’s definitions for tobacco use.
At a virtual school board meeting Tuesday night, district and building administrators presented the board members with proposed revisions to the district’s existing policy on the admission of studets.
Currently, children who turn 5 by Sept. 30 may start kindergarten classes in that same school year. Those turning 6 by Sept. 30 may enter first grade in the district that same school year.
Kathleen Healey, principal of Kindergarten Academy, told the school board Tuesday that the state Department of Education “urges us to change every couple of years. Nearly every other district in the state does (Sept. 1). In fact, Healey said she even delayed her own daughter from starting kindergarten in the district for another year even though she qualified by turning 5 on Sept. 22.
“The very young students really do stick out from the others. Some families with kindergarteners who move to another district sometimes have to take their kids out for the rest of a school year because they don’t meet kindergarten guidelines in the new district," Healy said. "Some parents hold their kids back anyway. Students can struggle academically, emotionally and socially if they’re not ready."
The district projects an increase in kindergarten enrollment for 2021-22 after many families deferred enrollment for this school year in light of the pandemic.
The board is scheduled to finalize the new student entry policy on Feb. 9. Due to its timing, however, the proposal includes an exception allowing any student born between Sept. 2 and Sept. 30 to be considered for entry for the 2021-22 school year. Students born between these dates and evaluated as “kindergarten ready” would be eligible for this exception next year.
Tobacco policy
Also on Tuesday, the board reviewed another set of proposed revisions to existing district polices regarding tobacco and vaping regulations.
Proposed revisions include new “comprehensive” definitions intended to incorporate vaping products and electronic devices but excludes products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, such as tobacco cessation products.
A further revision would prohibit student possession of “any form of medical marijuana at any time in a school building; on school buses or other vehicles that are owned, leased or controlled by the school district; on property owned, leased or controlled by the school district; or at school-sponsored activities that are held off school property.” Proposed changes also would further define violation of policy, or tampering with devices installed to detect tobacco use or vaping.
Proposed revisions to the tobacco and vaping policy include a new comprehensive definition for “tobacco products” that incorporates vaping products and electronic devices, but also excludes FDA-approved products. The changes would address use of such products on school property but not possession.
Those proposed changes in the tobacco and medical marijuana policies are mandated by law, officials said.
Revisions proposed for the use of facilities policy include a modified legal definition for “tobacco products” to incorporate vaping products and electronic devices. The district is pursuing this revision for “legal liability purposes.”
Finally, proposed revisions for the policy on public attendance at school events would “establish conditions, restrictions and procedures for the use of school facilities for non-school sponsored purposes.” It also includes a new comprehensive definition for tobacco products by incorporating vaping products and electronic devices. The district also is pursuing this revision for purposes of “legal liability.”
All policy revisions will be considered for approval on Feb. 9, Longwell said.