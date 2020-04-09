Mechanicsburg Area School District eyes tax increase to combat projected budget deficit for 2020-21

“We’re going to do our best to find some positive additions for this budget,” Longwell said on Tuesday.

Longwell said the district plans to split revenue from the proposed 3.1-mill tax increase into two dedicated funding streams. “Much of our cost is influenced by continued growth in enrollment,” Longwell noted.

As proposed, a funding stream equaling 1.6 mills of revenue would go toward the district’s rising operation costs, while the remaining 1.5-mills would be used to pay off district construction debt for building projects.

The 1.5 mills proposed for construction debt next year would be a jump in the final year of a four-year plan initiated by in the district in 2018-19. Until now, the plan has involved a 1-mil tax rise in real estate taxes each year to fund district construction debt. Officials are proposing the increase in the face of several district building renovation and expansion projects taking place throughout the district over the next fiscal year.

Other proposed expenses for 2020-21 include an $2,766,175 increase in personnel costs resulting from contracted salary increases and new staff positions that relate mostly to continuing enrollment growth within the district.