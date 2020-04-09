Mechanicsburg Area School District eyes tax increase to combat projected budget deficit for 2020-21

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials are eyeing a possible real estate tax increase of 3.1 mills for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins July 1.
In December 2019, the school board approved a resolution that keeps any potential real estate tax increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year within the district’s 3.1-percent state index for next year. The district most recently raised taxes in 2019-20 by 2.7 percent, staying within last year’s state index.
The district’s current real estate tax rate is 13.7303 mills, which means a property owner assessed at the district’s average value of $186,200 pays $2,557 annually in real estate taxes. Under the proposed tax rate increase, the district’s millage rate would increase to 14.1559 next year and a property owner assessed at $186,200 would pay an additional $41.59 in yearly taxes.
At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, school board members heard that the district is proposing to spend $78,601,132 for the 2020-21 school year. Comparatively, the school board last year finalized a general fund budget for 2019-20 that totaled $74,545,884.
However, current projections also place the district’s total revenues at an estimated $75,942, 955 for next year in a budget shortfall.
Even with 3.1-percent tax increase proposed for next year, however, the district currently is projecting a deficit of $2,043.702 for 2020-21, district business administrator Greg Longwell said on Tuesday. However, district officials said they will continue to adjust next year’s proposed spending plan until it’s finalized in June.
“We’re going to do our best to find some positive additions for this budget,” Longwell said on Tuesday.
Longwell said the district plans to split revenue from the proposed 3.1-mill tax increase into two dedicated funding streams. “Much of our cost is influenced by continued growth in enrollment,” Longwell noted.
As proposed, a funding stream equaling 1.6 mills of revenue would go toward the district’s rising operation costs, while the remaining 1.5-mills would be used to pay off district construction debt for building projects.
The 1.5 mills proposed for construction debt next year would be a jump in the final year of a four-year plan initiated by in the district in 2018-19. Until now, the plan has involved a 1-mil tax rise in real estate taxes each year to fund district construction debt. Officials are proposing the increase in the face of several district building renovation and expansion projects taking place throughout the district over the next fiscal year.
Other proposed expenses for 2020-21 include an $2,766,175 increase in personnel costs resulting from contracted salary increases and new staff positions that relate mostly to continuing enrollment growth within the district.
Proposed new staff for next year include two elementary teachers, three middle school teachers, and three high school teachers, 2.5 special education instructors and a second district social worker. Also, an existing building nurse position is proposed to be replaced by a certified school nurse.
The district also is proposing to hire two additional custodians next year to cover increased square footage in the district caused by building expansions.
The school board is scheduled to vote on adopting the district’s proposed 2020-21 general fund budget on April 14, followed by a board vote on the district’s food service 2020-21 budget on May 12.
The board is expected to finalize the district’s general fund budget for 2020-21 on June 9.
Photos: Mechanicsburg Area School District distributes loaner computer devices to students
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!