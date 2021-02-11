Mechanicsburg Area School District eyes proposal to increase face-to-face instruction for grades 1-3

Until now, children who turned 5 by Sept. 30 could start district kindergarten classes in that same school year, while those turning 6 by Sept. 30 could enter first grade in that same school year. Under the new revisions, children must turn 5 by Sept. 1 to start kindergarten classes in the district in that same school year and youngsters must turn 6 by Sept. 1 to enter first grade that same school year.

Due to the timing, however, finalized changes this week also include an exception that allows any student born between Sept. 2 and Sept. 30 to be considered for entry for the 2021-22 school year. Students born between these dates and evaluated as “kindergarten ready” are eligible for this exception next year.

The school board also finalized revisions to existing district polices regarding tobacco and vaping regulations on Tuesday. Changes include new “comprehensive” definitions intended to incorporate vaping products and electronic devices but excludes products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, such as tobacco cessation products.

Another revision prohibits student possession of any form of medical marijuana on school property or at school-approved activities. Another change further defines a violation of policy or tampering with devices installed to detect tobacco use or vaping.