Mechanicsburg Area School District eyes proposal to increase face-to-face instruction for grades 1-3

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is eyeing a proposal to increase face-to-face instruction time for all primary-level students in grades 1-3 during the final third of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Mark Leidy told the school board Tuesday night that the district is looking into ways to provide more in-person class time “for our youngest learners and our learners who are struggling.”
Leidy said the district has not set a date for implementing the plan, but he did say the district now has the money needed for funding thanks to federal funding reserves.
“If we were to implement a delivery model for grades 1-3 that we use (now) at the Kindergarten Academy, we will need to hire or reallocate 24 staff and find and equip 24 ‘classroomlike’ locations to ensure we can continue to utilize social distancing measures,” Leidy said this week.
The proposal to increase in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings from two to four days per week comes during the same week a Change.org petition initiated this week by a district parent entitled, “Get Our Children Back to School Full Time!”
In the petition, Brandi O’Toole, of Shiremanstown, said Mechanicsburg is “the only district, besides Carlisle, that has not returned their elementary school students full time or at least 4 days a week.”
“I feel that our children are losing out on valued education that they need and deserve. Our elementary schools grades 1-5 are 2 days a week face to face. The 3 days they are home are filled with busy work. The busy work is able to be completed within an hour to an hour and half. How is the acceptable education for our youngest academic generation?” O’Toole’s online petition reads.
By Thursday afternoon, O’Toole’s petition had garnered 229 signatures and remained open for more. O’Toole notified district officials of the ongoing petition at a virtual school board meeting held Tuesday night.
“We’ve been getting a lot of pushback from parents because other districts already have opened up schools,” school board member Tracy Morgan said Tuesday.
The district this year initiated hybrid instruction models at the high school, middle school and elementary levels in an effort to deal with the spread of the coronavirus. The models comprise rotating schedules that alternate between A/B student groups (based on the alphabet) at the high school, middle school and elementary-level buildings. Students are assigned to a letter group based on their surname.
On Nov. 16, the district transitioned in-class instruction time for all students at the Kindergarten Academy from two days per week to four days per week. Leidy said at that time that transitioning primary grades 1-3 to additional face-to-face instruction across several buildings this year appeared a “harder process” than with district kindergarten students who are all centrally located in one building.
Late last year, Leidy advised the school board that he wanted to have the district’s primary grades, particularly kindergartners, obtain more classroom time before the district’s secondary grades because he believed secondary-level students tend to get more out of remote instruction than the younger grades.
The district is now also considering implementing remediation courses this summer “and beyond” for students who have struggled this year with online instruction.
“We are actively monitoring every child’s learning in K-12. We’re looking at options through the remainder of this year, the summer and into next year that will assist these students,” Leidy told The Sentinel on Thursday.
Meanwhile, increasing in-person classroom time for the district’s upper grades doesn’t appear feasible this year, Leidy said on Tuesday. “In reality, as it appears now that there won’t be enough of vaccine out there so that everyone will have it before the school year ends in June,” he said.
Revised policies
Also on Tuesday, the school board finalized several revisions to district policies that members previously reviewed last month, including the district’s existing policy on the admission of students and policies outlining the district’s definitions for tobacco use.
Until now, children who turned 5 by Sept. 30 could start district kindergarten classes in that same school year, while those turning 6 by Sept. 30 could enter first grade in that same school year. Under the new revisions, children must turn 5 by Sept. 1 to start kindergarten classes in the district in that same school year and youngsters must turn 6 by Sept. 1 to enter first grade that same school year.
Due to the timing, however, finalized changes this week also include an exception that allows any student born between Sept. 2 and Sept. 30 to be considered for entry for the 2021-22 school year. Students born between these dates and evaluated as “kindergarten ready” are eligible for this exception next year.
The school board also finalized revisions to existing district polices regarding tobacco and vaping regulations on Tuesday. Changes include new “comprehensive” definitions intended to incorporate vaping products and electronic devices but excludes products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, such as tobacco cessation products.
Another revision prohibits student possession of any form of medical marijuana on school property or at school-approved activities. Another change further defines a violation of policy or tampering with devices installed to detect tobacco use or vaping.
Changes finalized this week to the tobacco and vaping policy include a new comprehensive definition for “tobacco products” that incorporates vaping products and electronic devices, but also excludes FDA-approved products. Changes address use of such products on school property but not possession.
Revisions approved for the use of facilities policy include a modified legal definition for “tobacco products” to incorporate vaping products and electronic devices. Revisions for the policy on public attendance at school events would “establish conditions, restrictions and procedures for the use of school facilities for non-school sponsored purposes.” It also includes a new comprehensive definition for tobacco products by incorporating vaping products and electronic devices.
