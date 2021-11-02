Mechanicsburg Area School District considers additional renovation plans for high school

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board is scheduled to review additional proposed renovation plans next month for the district’s existing high school building with an eye to start construction by fall 2022, district administrators announced last week.

At a district finance/facilities committee meeting Oct. 26, district business administrator Greg Longwell presented a projected timeline for proposed renovations now under consideration for the existing high school building. The original high school building was constructed in 1968, with building additions and renovations done in 1981 and 2001.

As presented last week, the school board will take a fresh look at the renovation proposal on Nov. 23, followed by a board consideration to authorize project designs on Dec. 14. As proposed, completed architectural designs could be approved by the school board by spring 2022, followed by construction starting that fall.

Last week’s timeline proposal involves a project that would be considered separate from a $24 million building expansion project already underway at the high school and slated for completion next year.

“In revisiting the existing high school, we feel renovations to the building will address both program needs, and mechanical and infrastructure needs. In relation to mechanical and infrastructure, this would include needed upgrades to the building’s HVAC system, roof replacement, et cetera,” Longwell told The Sentinel last week.

In March 2019, the school board approved an update to the district’s 2015-16 feasibility study that would focus on growth in the district’s secondary grades because enrollment at those levels already was increasing beyond initial projections. In turn, the district formed a committee of administrators, staff, school board directors and other community members to review updated projection figures and prioritize building needs.

A building expansion project now underway at the high school then was determined as the district’s most urgent secondary-level need. Work there started this summer and is expected to continue through fall 2022. The ongoing expansion project includes construction of building additions at the front and rear of the existing high school.

Renovation plans now under consideration for the existing high school initially were deferred in 2019 as a second priority need. Proposed building renovations for the middle school were deferred as a third priority need at that time and remain so today.

“In reviewing the status of our secondary buildings, we have identified program needs, and mechanical and infrastructure needs at both the high school and middle school. The needs at the middle school are not as great, and we are analyzing how these needs could be addressed with a project budget of $5 million,” Longwell said last week.

Stimulus funding

In other news, Mechanicsburg Area School District administrators provided a status update regarding the district’s ongoing federal stimulus funding at a school board meeting Tuesday. The federal funding program was initiated on a limited basis to help public schools navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and help districts and their students recover from the pandemic’s impact.

For the 2020-21 school year, Mechanicsburg Area schools received a total of $2,613,282 in federal stimulus funds, with an additional $3,830.030 expected for 2021-22 through 2023-24.

“Early in the pandemic, most of the stimulus funds we received were used for items categorized as unbudgeted expenses,” Longwell said.

Uncategorized expenditures for 2020-21 included individual technology device purchases for remote student learning, wireless internet hot spots, cleaning equipment and supplies, PPE supplies such as face masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, plus provisions for expanded student enrollment that year in the district’s CAOLA online learning program for grades 9-12.

During the pandemic, the district’s CAOLA enrollment surged from 21 students in 2019-20 to 729 participants in 2020-21. Since then, district CAOLA enrollment dropped to 111 for the current school year.

This year, the district is utilizing stimulus funding for post-pandemic “student learning loss” remediation, enhanced summer enrichment and afterschool programs, homeless student aid, and ATSI, or additional targeted support and improvement, geared toward the high school.

Longwell said it’s “hard to predict” today exactly how the district will utilize projected stimulus funding in 2022-23 or 2023-24, but students’ needs and achievement levels will factor strongly as to how the money is spent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0